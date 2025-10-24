A few days after Nigeria’s men’s national football team annihilated the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in a make-or-break 2026 World Cup qualifying match, the two West African countries are set for another crucial showdown — this time in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will look to take a commanding step toward qualification for the 2026 WAFCON when they face Benin’s Amazons in the first leg of their final qualifying tie at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé on Friday evening.

The 25,000-capacity ground in the Togolese capital is set to host what promises to be a fiery West African derby, with the 10-time African champions determined to assert their dominance early and make Tuesday’s return leg in Nigeria a mere formality.

Madugu confident in Falcons’ depth and quality*

Head coach Justine Madugu will lead a 19-player squad into the tie. He is confident that his reigning African champions have what it takes to deliver another trademark Super Falcons performance — defined by control, intensity, and ruthlessness in front of goal.

“We have a team that will go out there and make us proud,” Madugu said on Thursday.

“Yes, we would have loved to have Jennifer Echegini, but we do not, and we can only pray for her to recover quickly. On Friday, we will go out and play our game and seek the goals that will put us in a good stead ahead of the return leg.”

Echegini’s absence through injury is undoubtedly a blow. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has been instrumental in recent months, adding dynamism and flair to Nigeria’s attacking transitions.

However, Madugu insists the Falcons have the squad depth to compensate.

Midfield recalibration without Echegini

With Echegini unavailable, the responsibility in midfield will fall on the experienced shoulders of captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Christy Ucheibe, and Deborah Abiodun, who continues to impress with her athleticism and range of passing in the U.S. collegiate system.

The trio’s chemistry will be pivotal against a physically assertive Benin side that thrives on compact defending and quick counterattacks.

Ajibade’s leadership — particularly in setting the tempo and dictating transitions — could prove decisive in unlocking the Amazons’ defence.

Nnadozie leads from the back

Between the sticks, Chiamaka Nnadozie remains the Falcons’ unshakable last line of defence. The Brighton and Hove Albion shot-stopper, recently shortlisted among the world’s top goalkeepers, will command a backline featuring Michelle Alozie, Tosin Demehin, stalwart Osinachi Ohale, and Ashleigh Plumptre.

The defensive unit must stay sharp against a Benin side that often relies on aerial deliveries and direct play to create scoring chances. Still, with Nnadozie’s growing reputation as a vocal leader and one of Africa’s finest goalkeepers, Nigeria will approach the contest with confidence.

Firepower up front

In attack, the Falcons boast a fearsome array of options. Asisat Oshoala, back in form and fitness after a brief injury spell, headlines the forward line alongside Chinwendu Ihezuo, Esther Okoronkwo, Joy Omewa, and Folashade Ijamilusi, one of the breakout performers from Nigeria’s WAFCON triumph in Morocco earlier this year.

Oshoala’s movement and link-up play will be crucial in breaking down Benin’s low block, while Ihezuo’s physical presence provides a direct alternative in the box. With Madugu’s emphasis on quick ball circulation and wide attacking play, Nigeria’s front line is well-equipped to make an early statement.

A legacy to protect

Nigeria head into the tie as the most successful team in WAFCON history, with 10 titles, and are determined to defend the crown they reclaimed in Morocco 2024.

The upcoming edition will again be staged in Morocco, where all four semi-finalists will automatically qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

For Madugu’s side, the stakes go beyond just qualification; it’s about sustaining a culture of dominance built over decades, while blooding a new generation capable of carrying the Super Falcons’ legacy forward.

Final word

The Super Falcons arrive in Lomé with a mix of experience, youth, and purpose. For Madugu, this match is not just about qualification — it’s about reasserting Nigeria’s African women’s football supremacy and setting the tone for another championship run.

And while Benin’s Amazons will look to frustrate their more illustrious neighbours, Nigeria’s mission is clear: start fast, dominate early, and finish the job.