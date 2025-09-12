Some players of Nigeria’s Amputee Football National Team, the Special Eagles, say they are optimistic about their chances at the 2026 Amputee World Cup in Costa Rica.

They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday, calling for more support to boost preparations ahead of the mundial.

Defender Nnanna Nwakpa, based in Lagos, said amputee football had been life-changing for him since joining five years ago.

“I’ve always loved football, both playing and watching. After my amputation, I discovered amputee football at the National Stadium in Lagos.

“At first, it was difficult, but eventually it clicked. Football became therapeutic, it helped me mentally and played a big role in my recovery,” he told NAN.

Reflecting on the 2024 Amputee Nations Cup in Egypt, where Nigeria beat Burundi 11–0, Nwakpa described it as a beautiful moment.

“We knew Egypt had already beaten Burundi 8–1, so we had to set a bigger target. The tactics clicked, and the goals kept coming,” he said.

On grassroots development, he praised the federation under President Paul Maduaku for introducing initiatives such as Kick for Love and zonal championships.

“There are more games and scouting opportunities now, and it gives young players the chance to be discovered,” he added.

Another player, Michael Joel from Imo, said passion and joy for football kept him going after losing his leg in 2018.

“It’s not about money, but the love of the game. I was playing able-bodied football before amputation, and that passion still drives me today,” he said.

Joel said balancing football with life off the pitch meant doing online work, spoken word, and poetry as side hustles.

He also expressed confidence ahead of the World Cup.

“With both home-based and foreign-based players, and the level of preparation we’ve had, I believe we’re ready to face strong European teams,” he said.

For Eze Chikenedu, a central defender, the World Cup ticket secured in Egypt is proof of the team’s readiness.

“We’re 100 percent ready because we already qualified. The main challenge now is finance, but with proper support, we will be well prepared,” he said.

Chikenedu stressed that government and private backing would make a huge difference.

“With enough support, the team can improve both on and off the pitch,” he said. He also noted the resilience of the squad.

“In every disability, there is ability. We don’t see our condition as the end. Instead, we use it as motivation to make Nigeria proud,” he said.

Head coach Gbenga Dosunmu said the team was equal to the task.

“By God’s grace, this is not the first time. We have what it takes to be there, and if well packaged, performance will be very high,” he said.

Mr Dosunmu appealed to sponsors and policymakers for more support.

“Their support will go a long way for the team, because we have a strong squad,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Special Eagles’ determination highlights amputee football’s growing role in Nigeria’s sports sector, but funding and visibility remain key to global success.

