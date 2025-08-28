The 36 clubs that have qualified for this season’s UEFA Champions League league phase have been confirmed ahead of Thursday’s official draw in Monaco.

Teams are seeded into four pots based on UEFA club coefficients.

Each club will face two others from each pot, playing one home and one away match.

Projected pots:

Pot 1: Paris St Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona.

Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge.

Pot 3: Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax Amsterdam, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiakos, Slavia Prague, Bodo/Glimt, Olympique de Marseille.

Pot 4: FC Copenhagen, Monaco, Galatasaray, Union SG, Qarabag, Athletic Bilbao, Newcastle United, Pafos, Kairat.

Clubs cannot face teams from their own country and can only play against two teams from any single nation.

The first league-phase matchday will be held from 16 to 18 September.

The final is scheduled for 30 May 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

(Reuters/NAN)