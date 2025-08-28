Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has expressed dissatisfaction with his team’s performance after their humiliating 12-11 penalty shootout defeat to fourth-tier Grimsby Town in the League Cup second round on Wednesday night.

United came from two goals down to force a draw, but the upset was sealed when Bryan Mbeumo smashed his decisive penalty against the bar, sending Blundell Park into wild celebration.

Beyond the result, Amorim delivered a brutal assessment of his players’ attitude and execution as the lingering crisis at Old Trafford appears far from over.

“I know the best team won. The only team that was on the pitch. The best players lose,” Amorim said, offering no defence for his side’s lacklustre display.

The Portuguese coach, under mounting pressure after a poor start to the season, admitted his team was second best from the start.

“There’s nothing more to say. The team spoke loud today. We lost. The best team won,” he told reporters, his frustration evident.

United’s sluggish start proves costly

United’s troubles began early as Charles Vernam opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, beating Andre Onana at his near post. Grimsby doubled their lead just eight minutes later when former United youth player Tyrell Warren pounced on another defensive lapse to tap home from close range.

Amorim tried to turn the game around in the second half by introducing Bruno Fernandes and Mbeumo.

The Cameroonian forward pulled one back with a composed finish, and Harry Maguire’s 89th-minute header forced extra drama.

But even then, Grimsby came close to restoring their lead before the final whistle.

Penalty shootout heartbreak

The shootout, which lasted nearly 18 minutes, saw Matheus Cunha squander the chance to win it before Mbeumo’s miss sealed United’s exit.

Despite an early save from Onana, United couldn’t take advantage, and Grimsby held their nerve to complete one of the most famous victories in their history.

“No Intensity, No Ideas”

Amorim, who has now collected just 28 points from 29 Premier League games – United’s worst run since 1974 – didn’t hold back in his final assessment:

“We started with no intensity, no pressure, no ideas. We were completely lost,” he admitted. “It’s hard to explain.”

United’s latest setback deepens the scrutiny on Amorim’s future, especially after the club spent heavily in the summer, including £73 million on Benjamin Sesko.

With just one point from their opening two league matches and an early cup exit, the pressure is mounting rapidly.