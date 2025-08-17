Morocco and hosts Kenya confirmed their places in the quarterfinals of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 after decisive victories on Sunday.

The Atlas Lions swept aside DR Congo 3-1 in Nairobi, while Kenya edged Zambia 1-0 to finish top of Group A.

At the Nyayo National Stadium, two-time champions Morocco knew a draw would be enough to progress, but they went a step further by overpowering fellow former winners DR Congo.

Oussama Lamlaoui set the tone with an early opener inside eight minutes, pouncing on Youssef Belammari’s delivery.

Congo showed resilience and pulled level just before the break, with Jephté Kitambala forcing home an equaliser.

The second half belonged to Morocco who were composed and efficient.

After Khalid Baba was brought down in the box, Mohamed Hrimat converted from the spot in the 66th minute to restore the lead. Lamlaoui then struck again in the 80th, punishing Congo’s stretched defence to seal a 3-1 victory.

Though a late Moroccan goal was cancelled by VAR for offside, the result was beyond doubt, and the Atlas Lions marched into the last eight as deserved winners.

Kenya claim top spot

At the Moi International Sports Centre, the Harambee Stars secured first place in the group with a gritty 1-0 win over Zambia.

The result preserved Kenya’s unbeaten record and lifted them to 10 points, one clear of Morocco.

DR Congo, despite collecting six points, were eliminated in a cruel twist of group-stage mathematics, while Angola finished with four and Zambia exited without a win.

Eyes on the knockouts

Kenya and Morocco now turn their attention to the quarterfinals, both carrying strong momentum. Morocco will rely on Lamlaoui’s sharp finishing and Hrimat’s midfield leadership, while Kenya’s defensive resilience and home support position them as genuine contenders.