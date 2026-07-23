The Oyo State House of Assembly approved Governor Seyi Makinde’s request to proceed on his annual leave starting 10 August.

The request letter, read to the Assembly during Thursday’s plenary, also informed the lawmakers that Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal would oversee state affairs during Mr Makinde’s absence.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Muhammed Fadeyi, who presided over the plenary in the absence of the speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, read the governor’s letter to the members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor will proceed on leave from 10 August to 11 September. The governor is expected to officially resume duties on 14 September.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The lawmakers unanimously granted the request while expressing confidence in the seamless continuity of governance in the state under the deputy governor.

The lawmakers tasked Lawal to oversee the day-to-day administration of the state, ensuring government activities continue uninterrupted until Mr Makinde resumes duty.

Speaking after the approval, Mr Fadeyi wished the governor a peaceful and refreshing vacation.

READ ALSO: Oyo Assembly backs Makindes call for UN probe into mass abduction amid Senates rejection

The deputy speaker said that the legislature remained committed to sustaining cordial relations with the executive arm in the interest of the people of Oyo State.

He also expressed confidence in the deputy governor’s capacity to provide effective leadership during the period.

Mr Fadeyi described the state’s governance structure as stable and capable of guaranteeing continuity in policy implementation.

(NAN)