The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has threatened sanctions against Royal Air Maroc, citing a history of defiance against its regulatory authority and poor treatment of Nigerian passengers.

Michael Achimugu, the NCAA spokesperson, announced the development in a post on X, stating that the airline has become a serial offender regarding baggage infractions, poor passenger handling, and inadequate resolution of customer complaints.

“Having been sanctioned—for the first time—for consumer protection-related infractions in 2025, one would have expected major improvements in how they attend to complaints from Nigerian passengers,” Mr Achimugu noted.

He added that despite the authority’s support to ensure the airline remains operational, there has been little improvement. “Baggage continues to be short-landed without timely information to affected passengers, compensation is not paid consistently, and complaints are often only addressed after the NCAA intervenes and applies significant pressure”.

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The NCAA further alleged that the airline treats invitations from the regulatory agency with “a degree of insolence that is unacceptable.” Mr Achimugu claimed that Royal Air Maroc’s country manager, Ahmed Boussouf, typically remains in Lagos and refuses to attend meetings in Abuja, instead sending representatives who lack the authority to make decisions or resolve cases.

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Describing a recent incident, the spokesperson alleged that during an attempt to address these recurring issues, Mr Boussouf disregarded the agency’s authority, telling the regulator, “Whatever you want to do, do”.

“While our job may be thankless and exhausting, the NCAA, under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister Festus Keyamo, and the DGCA, Capt. Chris Najomo will never be diminished to such a level of brazen disregard and non-compliance,” Mr Achimugu stated.