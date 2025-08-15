Veteran actor Olusegun “Chief Kanran” Akinremi is dead.

He was 69.

Film producer Seun Oloketuyi confirmed the news on his Instagram page on Friday.

“Popular actor Segun Remi, popularly known as Chief Kanran, died on Friday morning,” Oloketuyi wrote.

The BBC also reported that the actor’s daughter confirmed his death.

She told the BBC, “It’s true, they killed him. They just confirmed to us that he is dead.”

Chief Kanran rose to fame for portraying wealthy characters in films.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that during one of his interviews with renowned radio host Kola Olootu of Lagelu FM 96.7, he credited Iya Rainbow’s late husband, Ayanfemi Phillips, as his gateway into the movie industry.

He began performing in theatre productions as a child, during Easter and Christmas festivities.

Chief Kanran later enrolled at the Centre for Cultural Studies (now the Department of Creative Arts) at the University of Lagos in 1974/75, before proceeding to Obafemi Awolowo University, where he earned a diploma in directing, acting, and film production.

Following his studies, he hosted a television programme on MTV in Lagos before venturing into full-time filmmaking.

A devoted member of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Chief Kanran celebrated 50 years in the acting profession in 2015.

A versatile crossover actor, he appeared in the now-defunct TV soap “Megafortune”, playing General Philips in 13 episodes.

Earlier in his screen career, he featured in episodes of “Mirror in the Sun”, marking his transition from stage to television.

The movies he featured in include “Ewe Orun”, “Aiye”, “Efunsetan Aniwura”, “Agbarin”, “Bata Wahala”, and “Swallow”.