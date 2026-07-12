The former Emir of Qatar, Hamad Al Thani, who ruled the Gulf country from 1995 to 2013, is dead.

He was 74.

An official statement on Sunday said the former ruler passed away “this morning.”

Qatar has announced four days of public mourning, which will begin on Monday. Work will be suspended at government agencies and public bodies, and flags will be lowered to half-mast.

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PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Al Thani handed over to his son, Tamim Al Thani, in 2013 after ruling for 18 years. At the time, his son, who is now the Emir of Qatar, was 33.

The late Mr Al Thani’s tenure is remembered for the economic and social boom that Qatar witnessed. It was also during his tenure, in 1996, that Al Jazeera, a Qatar-funded global news organisation, was launched.

Between 1995 and 2013, he oversaw the rapid expansion of Qatar’s liquefied natural gas industry through policies that made the country one of the world’s wealthiest in terms of GDP per capita.

The resulting wealth financed sweeping investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare and public services, while raising living standards and accelerating urban development.

The country went on to expand Qatar Airways into a leading international carrier, create one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds through the Qatar Investment Authority, and secure the hosting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It was under Mr Al Thani’s leadership that Qatar emerged as an influential diplomatic actor, often serving as a mediator in regional conflicts and international negotiations. During his administration, the country mediated the 2008 Doha Agreement, which ended an 18-month political crisis in Lebanon.

Qatar also facilitated peace talks between the Sudanese government and Darfur rebel groups that led to the 2011 Doha Document for Peace in Darfur, and mediated ceasefire agreements in Yemen.

It helped ease tensions between Chad and Sudan, as well as between Djibouti and Eritrea.

Mr Al Thani, who had assumed power by deposing his father, Sheikh Khalifa, in a bloodless palace coup in 1995, was the first head of state to visit the Gaza Strip since Hamas seized control five years previously. During his visit, he promised a total of $400 million in projects and investments.

He also met with Israel’s then-foreign minister, Tzipi Livni, and allowed an Israeli trade office to operate in Doha until 2008, when Israel attacked Gaza.

During the Arab Spring, Qatar allegedly backed uprisings across the region. It sent warplanes to support the NATO-led mission in Libya and supported the opposition in Syria against President Bashar al-Assad.

However, Qatar’s support for Islamist movements, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood, strained relations with several Arab states.

These tensions heightened under Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani when Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE imposed a year-long boycott against the country.

Meanwhile, tributes and condolences from world leaders have begun pouring in.

The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, on X, wrote , “Deepest sympathies to Qatar, to its Amir, government, and people, on the passing of the…Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.”

Lebanon’s Joseph Aoun expressed his grief and sorrow over the passing of the former Qatari leader.

According to Narendra Modi, the prime minister of the Republic of India, the deceased leader will be remembered as a “true friend” and a “visionary leader.”

Pakistan, Malaysia, and the UAE also extended condolences.