Ghana’s Black Queens will head into their second Group C fixture at WAFCON 2024 with mounting pressure, following a 2-0 defeat to reigning champions South Africa in their tournament opener.

Despite a spirited performance and several missed chances, the result leaves Kim Lars Björkegren’s side in urgent need of a response as they prepare for a crucial West African derby against Mali — a match that could define their chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

The loss, suffered in Oujda, Morocco, marked a difficult start for Ghana under their Swedish coach appointed barely six months ago.

While the scoreboard reflected South Africa’s clinical edge, it didn’t fully capture the competitiveness of the encounter.

Ghana created more chances, hit the crossbar twice, and registered more shots on target than their opponents — but ultimately failed to make their dominance count.

“I’m disappointed with the result,” Björkegren said post-match. “We played well, created enough chances, had 13 shots, and hit the post twice. We just weren’t clinical. They scored, and we didn’t—that’s football.”

Banyana Banyana, led by the experienced Desiree Ellis, took their chances with calm precision. Jermaine Seoposenwe opened the scoring in the first half before Linda Motlhalo sealed the win from the penalty spot in the second.

It was a historic win for South Africa, their first-ever WAFCON group-stage match scoring more than once against Ghana, and it extended their unbeaten run in open play at the tournament to 12 matches under Ellis.

“We stuck to the game plan really well,” Ellis said during her post match presser. “If you look at the chances, it was probably even. Andile [Dlamini] made a couple of saves, they hit the crossbar. We could have gone 3-0 or even 4-0 up. We’re happy with the result.”

Despite trailing for most of the match, Ghana never looked out of contention. Veterans Evelyn Badu and Alice Kusi both came agonisingly close, rattling the woodwork with powerful strikes.

The Black Queens ended the match with five shots on target to South Africa’s four, enjoyed 45% possession, and had four corners to their opponent’s one — encouraging numbers for a team in transition.

“Yes, the penalty changed the game, but we came back strong. We had good spells in both halves,” Björkegren added, remaining optimistic about the team’s trajectory.

Now, the focus shifts to Friday’s match against Mali in Berkane. The stakes are high — with a loss potentially ending Ghana’s WAFCON campaign at the group stage for the second tournament in a row.

The derby also brings added emotional weight and tactical tension, as both West African sides know each other well and are vying for redemption after inconsistent showings in recent editions.

For Björkegren, the Mali clash presents an opportunity to turn potential into points.

The Swedish tactician, known for his methodical style and emphasis on structured attacking play, will be hoping for sharper finishing and better luck in front of goal.

South Africa, meanwhile, sit comfortably at the top of Group C, continuing their quest for a second consecutive continental title.

Coach Ellis — ever composed, ever driven — credited her team’s discipline and unity, while urging them to keep building momentum.

“There’s still room to improve,” Ellis noted. “But I’m really proud of how the players executed the plan. Ramalepe as a winger did well, Cesane too, even though she played out of position. The clean sheet speaks volumes.”

As the tournament progresses, Ghana’s response to this early adversity could shape the rest of their WAFCON journey. The talent is there. The chances are being created. But if they are to truly challenge for a place in the knockout rounds — and eventually the title — the results must now follow.

Friday’s clash against Mali isn’t just a game. It’s a test of resolve, character, and whether this generation of Black Queens can rise to the occasion when it matters most.

