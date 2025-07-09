Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved the expansion of “Operation Haba Maza,” a security outfit, to cover Potiskum, Geidam, Nguru, Buni Yadi and Gashua towns.
Dahiru Abdulsalam, the governor’s Adviser on Security Matters, stated this to journalists shortly after the state’s security council meeting in Damaturu.
Mr Abubakar, a retired army brigadier-general, also said the operation, which previously comprised mobile police officers, would now include personnel from other sister agencies.
The “Operation Haba Maza” security outfit has been expanded to a joint security outfit that includes all other security agencies.
“From now on, we shall also have the Operation Haba Maza outfit in Potiskum, Gashua, Nguru, Geidam and Buni Yadi,” Mr Abdulsalam said.
The official said that the expansion was aimed at strengthening internal security in all parts of the state.
He said Governor Buni also approved an increase in logistics to various security agencies in the state to boost efficiency.
He explained that the recent temporary closure of three weekly markets in the state was a proactive measure to safeguard lives and property.
“There are ongoing operations in those areas, and the security agencies are working ahead to avoid surprises,” Mr Abdulsalam said.
He solicited the support and cooperation of the general public for the government and security agencies.
