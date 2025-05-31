After years of heartbreak and near-misses, Paris Saint-Germain have finally lifted their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy and they did it in style with a dominant 5–0 win over Inter Milan in Saturday night’s final at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

In a performance that will be remembered for generations, Luis Enrique’s side produced two goals in the first half and added three more in the second half to overwhelm a disjointed Inter team and complete a historic treble-winning season.

The result was never in doubt from the moment Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring in the 12th minute, capping off a flowing move started by teenage sensation Désiré Doué.

The 19-year-old would go on to become the youngest player ever to both score and assist in a Champions League final.

Doué lights Up the final

Doué doubled PSG’s lead eight minutes later with a deflected effort that left Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer stranded.

The chance came after Inter mistakenly thought they had earned a corner, only for PSG to launch a rapid counter-attack from the recycled ball.

The young Frenchman wasn’t done yet.

In the 63rd minute, he bagged his second goal of the night—and PSG’s third—after a dazzling backheel flick from Ousmane Dembélé sent Vitinha through midfield.

Vitinha slipped the ball to Doué, who managed to finish calmly while falling, slotting the ball into the far bottom corner.

Doué’s incredible performance places him among elite company—joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Diego Milito as players to score two or more goals in a Champions League final in the 21st century.

Kvaratskhelia, Mayulu seal emphatic victory

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added PSG’s fourth in the 73rd minute, finishing off another lightning-fast move orchestrated by Dembélé. It was Dembélé’s second assist of the night, rounding off a masterclass display from the French international.

The scoreline was made worse for Inter Milan when 19-year old Senny Mayulu added gloss to the victory with a fifth goal for PSG in the 87th minute

Enrique’s Masterstroke and PSG’s Rise

PSG’s long-awaited European triumph is a testament to Luis Enrique’s transformative impact.

In just one season, the former Barcelona and Spain manager turned a team previously known for underachievement into a well-drilled, confident, and ruthless unit.

Unlike previous PSG squads, which relied heavily on individual brilliance, Enrique’s side showed balance, discipline, and tactical maturity—qualities that have long eluded the French champions at this level.

Enrique now joins an elite club of managers who have won the Champions League with two different clubs, having previously lifted the trophy with Barcelona in 2015.

Inter fall short again

For Inter Milan, it was another painful night on the European stage. The Italian side came into the final seeking redemption after their narrow loss to Manchester City in the 2023 final, but fell far short of expectations.

Despite strong performances in earlier rounds—knocking out Bayern Munich and Barcelona—Simone Inzaghi’s men were second best throughout.

Their midfield was overrun, and key players like Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram barely made an impact.

How they got here

Both teams had difficult paths to the final.

PSG overcame early stumbles in the group stage before defeating three English heavyweights—Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal—on their way to Munich.

Inter navigated a tough group and eliminated Feyenoord, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona. Their dramatic 7–6 aggregate win over Barça in the semifinals was one of the tournament’s standout moments.

The Allianz Arena was packed with fans from both sides, but it was the red, blue, and white of PSG that lit up the night.

