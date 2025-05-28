Eighteen years ago, under the lights at Brentford’s Griffin Park, Ghana stunned Nigeria 4-1 in a friendly that ended a 15-year winless run for the Black Stars.

That 2007 match was a turning point in their historic rivalry.

Now, both teams return to the same corner of London—this time at the Gtech Community Stadium—for a high-stakes semi-final in the 2025 Unity Cup.

Though labelled a friendly, any meeting between these West African powerhouses is anything but casual.

Wednesday’s “Jollof Derby” promises passion, pride, and intensity, with both sides eyeing a place in the final against Jamaica.

Flashback to 2007

That February night in 2007 began with Nigeria on the front foot, but quickly turned Ghana’s way after the break.

Laryea Kingston opened the scoring, Sulley Muntari doubled the lead minutes later, Junior Agogo made it three, and substitute Joe Tex Frimpong capped it with a fourth.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Taye Taiwo’s penalty was Nigeria’s only response in a second half where they were simply overrun.

The win was a birthday gift for Ghana coach Claude Le Roy and brought back memories of Ghana’s 4-1 victory in 1960.

It was also the first time in 15 years Ghana had beaten Nigeria, making the result deeply symbolic.

Fast forward to 2025

Tonight’s Unity Cup clash brings new faces but the same fierce rivalry. Ghana’s current coach, Otto Addo, who returned to the role recently, knows the history well but is focused on the present: “It may be a friendly on paper, but we know what this match means. Our people are watching. We want them to be proud of us.”

Addo’s side is missing some big names—Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Inaki Williams among them—but the squad still features experienced players like Jordan Ayew and Salis Abdul Samed.

It’s a blend of youth and experience, aimed at building a team for the future.

Nigeria, under new coach Eric Chelle, are also in a rebuilding phase. Key stars like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi are unavailable, but there’s no shortage of talent. Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, and Kelechi Iheanacho bring valuable experience, while Bundesliga defender Felix Agu has earned a first call-up.

“Nigeria is like the biggest African nation, and it’s like in the world, anywhere you go, you meet Nigerians,” said Agu. “To represent the country is the biggest honour, so I’m very happy.”

Veteran forward Ahmed Musa, now playing for Kano Pillars, also praised the coach’s decision to call up 10 home-based players for the Unity Cup assignment: “The coach watched a lot of league games. I feel very happy for them.”

Chelle is clear about his plans: “We have a game project, a tactical plan, and we want players who can quickly adapt.”

Diaspora support

London’s Gtech Stadium is expected to be filled with the sounds, colours, and energy of West Africa. Thousands of Nigerian and Ghanaian fans in the UK diaspora are expected to attend. For many, it’s about more than football—it’s a cultural celebration.

Brentford ambassador Marcus Gayle captured it well: “This tournament will not only brin together elite footballing talent from Africa and the Caribbean, but also celebrate the deep cultural and sporting connections between these nations.”

Addo added, “Our big community here in England deserves to see and feel the players.”

More than a tune-up

While the Unity Cup helps both teams prepare for important World Cup qualifiers—Nigeria face South Africa, Rwanda, Lesotho, and Benin, while Ghana will play Mali, Comoros, and the Central African Republic—coaches are treating this clash with full seriousness.

“We want to build a team with identity, and this game helps us measure where we are,” Chelle said.

For Ghana, recent wins over Chad and Madagascar show their progress. Nigeria, still trying to find consistency, see this as a chance to steady the ship after a frustrating draw with Zimbabwe in qualifying.

Kick-off time

The Nigeria-Ghana match begins at 7:45 p.m. and will decide who faces Jamaica in Saturday’s final.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

