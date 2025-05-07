A respected football referee has been lynched and set ablaze by a furious crowd in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
According to a report by Africa Soccer, 36-year-old Patrick Ngalamulume, popularly known as “Ngalas”, was accused of theft without any proof.
He was eventually brutally killed on Tuesday, 6 May, in a violent episode that has reignited urgent questions about security, lawlessness, and public trust in state institutions.
The murder of the referee marks a chilling low point for a region already plagued by unrest and instability.
|
Who was Patrick Ngalamulume? A man of the game
Patrick Ngalamulume was no stranger to Bukavu’s footballing circles. Known for his fairness, integrity, and commitment to officiating, he served under the Bukavu Urban Football Association (EUFBUK) and was widely respected across local leagues.
The horror in Irambo: How it happened
The mob attack occurred overnight between 5- 6 May in the Irambo neighbourhood.
Witnesses reported that a baseless accusation of theft sparked the rage of a crowd who swiftly took justice into their own hands.
Mr Ngalamulume was savagely beaten before being set on fire; an execution-style killing carried out in full view of neighbours, none of whom was able to intervene. Emergency responders failed to arrive in time to prevent the tragedy.
A city on edge: Lawlessness in Bukavu
This brutal killing is not an isolated incident but rather a grim reflection of growing insecurity across eastern DR Congo.
Armed rebel groups like the M23 have long destabilised the region, and amid this vacuum of authority, mob justice has emerged as a terrifying trend.
Cities like Bukavu and Goma are witnessing a surge in extrajudicial killings. Without trust in police or judicial systems, many citizens are resorting to vigilante action; often with tragic and irreversible consequences.
Voices of outrage: Community reacts
The response to Mr Ngalamulume’s killing has been swift and furious Africa Soccer reported.
“The government must act. This level of barbarity cannot become a norm,” said one local official, emphasising the urgent need for restored law enforcement presence and a functioning judicial framework.
Sports officials, civil society leaders, and grieving residents have demanded an independent investigation, swift arrests, and a commitment to ending the culture of impunity that allowed such a crime to occur.
READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: How Congo-Brazzaville’s illegal medicine trade crisis can be tackled
A nation in mourning, a legacy in flames
The brutal murder of Patrick Ngalamulume has left an indelible scar on Bukavu’s sporting community. His death is a heartbreaking symbol of what happens when justice breaks down; when fear and frustration override humanity.
He is mourned not just as a referee but as a symbol of what this nation risks losing if security and faith in public institutions are not urgently restored.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999