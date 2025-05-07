A respected football referee has been lynched and set ablaze by a furious crowd in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to a report by Africa Soccer, 36-year-old Patrick Ngalamulume, popularly known as “Ngalas”, was accused of theft without any proof.

He was eventually brutally killed on Tuesday, 6 May, in a violent episode that has reignited urgent questions about security, lawlessness, and public trust in state institutions.

The murder of the referee marks a chilling low point for a region already plagued by unrest and instability.

Who was Patrick Ngalamulume? A man of the game

Patrick Ngalamulume was no stranger to Bukavu’s footballing circles. Known for his fairness, integrity, and commitment to officiating, he served under the Bukavu Urban Football Association (EUFBUK) and was widely respected across local leagues.

The horror in Irambo: How it happened

The mob attack occurred overnight between 5- 6 May in the Irambo neighbourhood.

Witnesses reported that a baseless accusation of theft sparked the rage of a crowd who swiftly took justice into their own hands.

Mr Ngalamulume was savagely beaten before being set on fire; an execution-style killing carried out in full view of neighbours, none of whom was able to intervene. Emergency responders failed to arrive in time to prevent the tragedy.

A city on edge: Lawlessness in Bukavu

This brutal killing is not an isolated incident but rather a grim reflection of growing insecurity across eastern DR Congo.

Armed rebel groups like the M23 have long destabilised the region, and amid this vacuum of authority, mob justice has emerged as a terrifying trend.

Cities like Bukavu and Goma are witnessing a surge in extrajudicial killings. Without trust in police or judicial systems, many citizens are resorting to vigilante action; often with tragic and irreversible consequences.

Voices of outrage: Community reacts

The response to Mr Ngalamulume’s killing has been swift and furious Africa Soccer reported.

“The government must act. This level of barbarity cannot become a norm,” said one local official, emphasising the urgent need for restored law enforcement presence and a functioning judicial framework.

Sports officials, civil society leaders, and grieving residents have demanded an independent investigation, swift arrests, and a commitment to ending the culture of impunity that allowed such a crime to occur.

A nation in mourning, a legacy in flames

The brutal murder of Patrick Ngalamulume has left an indelible scar on Bukavu’s sporting community. His death is a heartbreaking symbol of what happens when justice breaks down; when fear and frustration override humanity.

He is mourned not just as a referee but as a symbol of what this nation risks losing if security and faith in public institutions are not urgently restored.

