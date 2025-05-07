The stage is set in Cairo as Nigeria’s U20 national team, the Flying Eagles, prepare to face Kenya’s Rising Stars in their final Group B clash at the ongoing 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The match, scheduled for 4 p.m. Nigerian time on Wednesday, marks a historic milestone for the Flying Eagles — their 100th match in the tournament’s history.

With four points from two games, Nigeria need only a draw to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

However, Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu insists his team is focused on nothing short of victory.

“We’re preparing very well,” Zubairu said during the final training session.

“One thing that’s common among the technical crew and the players is the desire to win tomorrow’s (Wednesday) match so we can top the group, because of the little advantage that comes with it. If not for anything, topping the group might allow us to remain here in Cairo. That idea is common among everybody, and we know why we just have to go all out for the win.”

Kenya, meanwhile, find themselves in a must-win scenario after two consecutive losses — a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Morocco and a 3-1 loss to Tunisia.

The Rising Stars are rooted at the bottom of the group with no points, and will need a big win, along with favourable results elsewhere, to sneak into the quarterfinals as one of the best third-placed teams.

Despite Kenya’s struggles, Zubairu is not taking the fixture lightly.

“We’re not relaxing at all,” he said. “If you understand the history of tournaments, any team that hasn’t gotten any points is actually more difficult to play than even those that have. We’ve been preaching to the boys — they should not underestimate Kenya. The fact that they don’t have any points doesn’t reduce anything from them. We’re going to approach the match with total seriousness to make sure we get the job done.”

Historical dominance

The Flying Eagles will look to maintain their historical dominance over Kenya.

The two nations have faced off multiple times at various levels, with Nigeria consistently emerging victorious.

From their first meetings in the 1960s through World Cup and Olympic qualifiers in the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, Nigeria have largely controlled the rivalry.

Standings

Wednesday’s clash also carries tactical importance.

While a draw would secure progression for Nigeria, a win could allow them to finish top of Group B, depending on the outcome of the Morocco vs. Tunisia match.

Topping the group would likely allow the team to stay in Cairo for the next stage, avoiding travel disruptions.

With 19 teams split into three groups, the top two teams in each group and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

Morocco currently lead Group B with six points, followed by Nigeria on four and Tunisia with three.

