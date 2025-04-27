Liverpool sealed their place in history with a brilliant 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday, clinching their 20th English league title and matching Manchester United’s all-time record.

Anfield was rocking as the Reds came from behind and tore Spurs apart, lifting the Premier League trophy with four games still left to play.

With 82 points from the 34 matches played so far, no team can catch up with the Reds, including the Gunners, who are on 67 points, having played the same number of games.

Slot’s men pass the final test

The day started with some nerves when Dominic Solanke gave Spurs an early lead in the 12th minute after a pass from James Maddison. But Liverpool, under Arne Slot’s calm leadership, didn’t panic.

Luis Díaz quickly equalised in the 16th minute after a sharp assist from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Eight minutes later, Alexis Mac Allister put Liverpool ahead with a fine finish after a clever ball from Ryan Gravenberch.

Cody Gakpo made it 3-1 just before the half-hour mark and even picked up a yellow card moments later for a rough challenge. But by halftime, Liverpool were comfortably in control.

Second half party

The Reds didn’t slow down after the break. Mohamed Salah, the league’s top scorer, added a fourth in the 63rd minute, again set up by Szoboszlai.

Just minutes later, Liverpool were gifted a fifth goal when Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie accidentally turned the ball into his own net.

From that point, it was a party at Anfield as fans celebrated a long-awaited title win that was thoroughly deserved.

Champions built on teamwork and spirit

Liverpool’s season has been a masterclass in consistency and belief. They led the pack for most of the campaign, handling pressure when Manchester City and Arsenal stumbled.

Slot, who replaced the legendary Jurgen Klopp last summer, made a smooth transition from Klopp’s high-energy style to a more controlled but still aggressive system.

Under him, Liverpool stayed strong even through injuries and transfer rumours around big names like Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah the star again

Mohamed Salah once again proved why he’s one of the world’s best, leading the league in goals and assists this season. His leadership on and off the pitch helped drive Liverpool to another title.

Salah’s influence cannot be overstated. He leads the Premier League in both goals and assists this season, setting a new record for the most goal involvements in a 38-game campaign.

Once again, he delivered when Liverpool needed him most during the title run-in.

