It was a dramatic weekend in the Premier League, as Alex Iwobi inspired Fulham to a thrilling comeback victory, Ipswich Town confirmed their relegation, and Brighton and Wolves grabbed crucial wins.

Iwobi assists as Fulham compound Southampton’s woes

Alex Iwobi grabbed his sixth assist of the season as Fulham fought back to beat Southampton 2-1.

Jack Stephens gave the hosts an early lead, but Emile Smith Rowe equalised in the 72nd minute after good work from Iwobi.

Fulham snatched the win in stoppage time when Ryan Sessegnon headed home from Adama Traore’s cross.

The Cottagers climb to eighth on 51 points, keeping their European hopes alive.

Southampton risk matching Derby County’s record as the Premier League’s worst-ever team.

Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu were missing for the Saints.

Ipswich relegated after Newcastle defeat

Ipswich Town’s Premier League stay ended after a 3-0 loss against Newcastle.

Ben Johnson’s first-half red card left Ipswich with ten men. Alexander Isak’s penalty, followed by headers from Dan Burn and William Osula, sealed the Magpies’ win.

Ipswich remain on 21 points, 15 adrift of safety with four games left. Newcastle moved up to third in the race for Champions League qualification.

Brighton strike late to sink West Ham

Brighton snapped their seven-game winless run with a thrilling 3-2 win over West Ham.

Yasin Ayari opened the scoring before Mohammed Kudus and Tomas Soucek put West Ham ahead.

However, Kaoru Mitoma’s 89th-minute header and Carlos Baleba’s stunning injury-time strike turned the match around.

Brighton stay ninth on 51 points, while struggling West Ham sit 17th with 36 points.

Cunha leads Wolves to sixth straight win

Wolves extended their winning run to six matches with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Leicester City.

Matheus Cunha scored the opener and set up second-half goals for Jorgen Strand Larsen and Rodrigo Gomes.

Jamie Vardy missed a penalty as Leicester’s miserable form continued — 17 losses in 19 games.

Wolves are now 13th with 41 points, while Leicester remain second-bottom with 18 points. Wilfred Ndidi played the full match for the Foxes.

Action will continue on Sunday in the Premier League with the major focus at Anfield where Liverpool look all set to be crowned champions.

The Reds only need a point against Tottenham Hotspur to seal the title.

