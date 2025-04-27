Recent trends in Nigerian politics have raised concerns about the viability of opposition parties in Nigeria. It would seem that the days of multiparty democracy are receding.

On Sunday, a group of 18 Nigerian activists and academics released a statement urging citizens to defend democracy and resist attempts towards creeping the country into “authoritarianism.”

The group, whose members refer to themselves as democrats, said, there is a “calculated and systematic” effort by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to dismantle the “democratic foundations of our republic and reduce Nigeria to a one-party state.”

The group alleged that political pluralism is being eroded under this administration through bribery, blackmail, and coercion.

“Serving and former governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, and key opposition figures are decamping en masse to the ruling party, not out of conviction, but out of fear and pressure,” the statement said.

“The pattern is disturbingly clear: an invitation by the EFCC for questioning on financial impropriety is swiftly followed by political capitulation. This weaponisation of state institutions for partisan gain corrodes public trust and undermines the integrity of our democracy.”

Last week, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, his deputy, Monday Onyeme, and his commissioners defected from Nigeria’s main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Oborevwori’s predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who was the PDP vice presidential candidate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general elections, also defected to the ruling party along with his successor.

Mr Okowa dumped the PDP about five months after he was detained by the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, over corruption allegations.

Also in the past week, Kano South Senator Kawu Sumaila resigned from the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and joined the APC. The lawmaker said the move was driven by his “unwavering commitment to the welfare of his constituents.”

In their statement on Sunday, the 18 concerned Nigerians stressed that democracy without opposition is not a democracy.

“The presence of multiple, vibrant parties is not a luxury—it is the lifeblood of any democratic system. It provides citizens with real choices, ensures accountability, encourages debate, and fosters innovation in governance,” the group said.

“The drift toward a one-party state is a betrayal of the ideals that many of us—and indeed President Tinubu himself—fought for during the darkest days of military dictatorship. It is not what we envisioned when we stood in the streets demanding civil rule. It is not what the Constitution guarantees. And it is not what Nigeria’s future demands.”

“Implication of a one-party state”

The group said Nigerians did not end military dictatorship only to enthrone civilian authoritarianism.

It noted that if a one-party state is allowed to prevail, “Nigeria risks returning to a culture of impunity, where the absence of opposition breeds arrogance and unaccountable governance.”

“We jeopardise the federal character of our democracy by suffocating the diversity of voices and interests that make up our republic. We also stifle the political space for young Nigerians to organise, question, and contribute to the national discourse.”

“This must stop,” the group said, calling on “President Tinubu to remember the democratic path that brought him to power, to respect the multi-party architecture of our republic, and to end the persecution and intimidation of opposition leaders.”

“The strength of a democracy lies not in the dominance of one party, but in the ability of many to coexist, compete, and cooperate for the good of all.”

“We urge the Nigerian people, civil society, the media, and the international community to stand vigilant and speak out. History will not be kind to silence in the face of this unfolding danger.”

The statement was signed by Richard Akinnola, Abdul Mahmud, Sam Amadi, Auwal Musa, Nnimmo Bassey, Adeola Soetan, Uche Onyeagucha, Uzodinma Nwaogbe, Mma Odi, Osa Director, Adele Jinadu, Babafemi Ojudu, ⁠Abubakar Mohammed, Chidi Odinkalu, Tola Adeniyi, Jibrin Ibrahim, Femi Aborisade and ⁠Olufemi Adegbulugbe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

