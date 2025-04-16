The 2025 President Federation Cup delivered a thrilling Round of 16, packed with drama, surprises, and the end of the road for some of the nation’s biggest clubs, as eight teams booked their place in the quarterfinals.

Giant-killing Abakaliki FC stun Enyimba

Arguably the standout result of the round came from Asaba, where tournament debutants Abakaliki FC produced a massive upset by defeating two-time CAF Champions League winners Enyimba FC 2-0.

The Ebonyi-based side, widely regarded as underdogs before kickoff, showcased grit and tactical discipline to send the Aba giants crashing out.

Bendel Insurance fall to Rangers in Lagos showdown

In Lagos, one of Nigerian football’s oldest rivalries was rekindled as Rangers International edged Bendel Insurance 1-0 in a tightly contested encounter.

The match, which evoked memories of the classic 1978 and 1981 finals, lived up to its billing with a dramatic finish and solid defensive displays from both teams.

Rangers, who last lifted the cup in 2018, now move into the quarterfinals, keeping their dreams of continental football alive.

Shootout dramas and rising stars

The drama wasn’t confined to regulation time in Anyigba and Abuja. Nasarawa United and Bayelsa United played out a 1-1 draw before the Solid Miners advanced 5-3 in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Likewise, Wikki Tourists edged Warri Wolves 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in Abuja.

Elsewhere, Ikorodu City of Lagos continued their impressive run with a 2-0 win over Beyond Limits, while Akwa United and Kwara United secured narrow but important victories over Inter Lagos (1-0) and Solution FC (3-0), respectively.

Quarterfinal fixtures

With the dust now settled, the stage is set for what promises to be an explosive quarterfinal round:

– Abakaliki FC (Ebonyi) vs Nasarawa United (Nasarawa)

– Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) vs Ikorodu City (Lagos)

-Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) vs Kwara United (Kwara)

– Plateau United (Plateau) vs Rangers International (Enugu)

