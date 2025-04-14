Over the weekend, Kano Pillars got the job done clinically and decisively against Lobi Stars at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

The 2-0 victory recorded didn’t just lift Kano Pillars to seventh on the NPFL table; it also sent their visitors packing into the Nigeria National League (NNL).

But beyond the scoreline, the big takeaway came from the touchline and dugout.

Head coach Usman Abdallah laid bare his tactical blueprint, the urgency for goals, and his mindset going into the all-important clash against Enyimba in Aba.

Pillars pile on pressure, Lobi sealed for relegation

Ahmed Musa opened the scoring for Pillars in the 54th minute, capitalising on their growing dominance.

The second came from Naziru Auwalu, who calmly converted from the penalty spot deep in stoppage time.

With that result, Lobi Stars became the first team officially relegated this season, stuck at the bottom of the table with just 25 points from 33 games, mathematically beyond redemption.

For Kano Pillars, the win not only confirmed their dominance at home but strengthened their grip on a potential continental slot, now on 47 points.

“We want more goals”: Abdallah emphasised goal difference

In the post-match press conference, Coach Abdallah was pleased but not completely satisfied. While the three points mattered, he stressed the importance of scoring more goals in the final stretch of the season.

“I’m happy for the three points because definitely we won… but we want more goals,” he said.

“You can see we’re not satisfied with the goals we’ve got because, at the end of the day, these goals are going to play a big role in separating the clubs. Almost five clubs are on the same points, and we’ve conceded a lot. So we need to balance the goals to be positive.”

According to him, goal difference may very well determine which teams clinch the remaining continental spots.

“Remo are gone already. So only two spaces are left to catch up. The third goes to the FA Cup winner. We’re all contesting Enyimba, Pillars, and others, maybe five clubs for just two slots.”

In-game tactical tweaks and midfield control

When asked about the second-half substitutions, Abdallah was quick to call it a calculated move.

“Yes, because I already anticipated the substitution… We have Maifili, who is a utility player. So it’s good to start him in central midfield. You cannot play kick and run at home. You have to play structured football.”

“We took Alex out and pushed Maifili up with an attacking midfielder so we could win the ball higher. In less than five minutes, we even had a goal disallowed. The plan worked, even though we didn’t get as many goals as we wanted.”

A united Pillars camp

The win over Lobi wasn’t just about tactics; it was about spirit. Coach Abdallah highlighted the current atmosphere in the camp as the most positive he’s experienced this season.

“For the last week, I think it’s the best I’ve had with Pillars. All the players trained very well. There’s a lot of unity, a lot of commitment. You saw it today; even though the game was difficult, they kept their heads up and delivered.”

This is done and dusted, next up, Aba

With Lobi out of the way, the focus has now shifted to a much-anticipated showdown in Aba against record nine times NPFL champions Enyimba FC. But Coach Abdallah believes it’s an opportunity worth seizing.

“I think this is done and dusted. The next is Enyimba. So we have to start planning how we can get something in Aba,” he said.

“This year, Enyimba are not in form. They’ve lost at home. We just intend to capitalise on that and reshuffle our team. This win has boosted the club massively.”

With their next stop in Aba, Kano Pillars are not just chasing points; they’re chasing the continent. And under the re-instated coach Abdallah, they’re doing it with intent, precision, and unity.

