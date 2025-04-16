The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has constituted a reconciliation committee to look into all the various contentious issues weighing on the university.

A statement by the university’s Acting Vice-Chancellor, Olubunmi Shittu, a professor, noted the decision was taken on Wednesday afternoon during an emergency meeting with the university Governing Council.

Mr Shittu said the reconciliation committee will comprise seven internal and external members of the council.

He explained that the objective of the reconciliation committee is to resolve all issues that have been contentious.

“The reconciliation committee will compromise seven members drawn from within the governing council and outside of the council. The objective of the committee is to put all the issues in the front burner in order to put them to rest.

“We are going to consult widely and make sure that the university is returned to the path of stability. All the positive achievements that the university has achieved under the Fasina-led administration will be sustained and built upon.

“We will engage with management members of the university, as well as union leaders in order to create an atmosphere of peace in the university. We will reconcile all the various interests.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We are going to also engage with the students to make sure that the stable academic calendar that we have maintained continues. We will not allow anything that will disrupt the stability that FUOYE is known for,” he said.

He added that the committee will also interface with religious leaders to make sure that all shades of concerns are well protected.

Mr Shittu is a professor of soil science and joined the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti in 2016 and became the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in 2021.

His appointment as the acting vice-chancellor of FOUYE by the governing council of the university follows the vice-chancellor, Professor Abayomi Fasina embarking on a six months leave.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

