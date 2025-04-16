Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has commended the World Bank for its continued support in driving development across the state through a diverse portfolio of donor-funded projects.

Speaking on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the World Bank Regional Vice President, Mr Ousmane Diagana, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Governor Sani expressed appreciation for the Bank’s contributions to key sectors in Kaduna, describing the partnership as impactful and transformative.

According to the governor, Kaduna State has become a model for effective implementation of World Bank projects in Nigeria, thanks to its strengthened institutional systems and consistent leadership.

“These projects have not only reinforced the state’s development agenda but have also contributed to poverty reduction and improved quality of life across various sectors,” he said.

Governor Sani said the projects span education, healthcare, infrastructure, environmental resilience, agriculture, and social welfare, adding that his administration is eager to expand the partnership with the World Bank into new areas.

Governor Sani disclosed that Kaduna State is currently benefiting from eight major World Bank-funded projects, with a combined value exceeding $885 million. These include:

Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE): With $80 million in credit, this project is enhancing secondary education for adolescent girls. Over 70% of the funds have been disbursed, resulting in improvements in school infrastructure and increased enrolment.

He revealed that Kaduna State has drawn from a $700 million pool of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), adding that the project addresses land degradation and climate resilience through watershed management and afforestation.

The governor further disclosed that ‘’over $5.8 million has been disbursed, with implementation gathering momentum.’’

On Kaduna State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (KADRAAMP), he said that ‘’this $20 million rural infrastructure project is enhancing agricultural market access through rural road rehabilitation. Half the loan has been utilized, and requests for 2025 counterpart funding are under review.’’

According to him, Kaduna State’s portion of the $700 million Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation And Hygiene (SURWASH) Programme ‘’ is progressing, with over $4.2 million drawn down.’’

The governor stated that more than ₦11.5 billion has already been committed as counterpart funding by Kaduna State Government.

He reiterated that 30% of the $20 million has been disbursed to the implementation of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support(L-PRES) Project which began in early 2024.

Mr Sani said that the Immunization Plus & Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) Project is targeting immunization and malaria reduction.

He added that 50% of the IMPACT $18 million project has been disbursed, adding that ‘’implementation continues with an emphasis on increasing coverage and service transformation.

