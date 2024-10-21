The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 8 fixtures produced mixed results for Super Eagles legends Finidi George and Daniel Amokachi.

While Finidi led Rivers United to a thrilling away win, Amokachi’s Lobi Stars suffered a dismal defeat in Lagos.

Rivers United showcased exceptional skill at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, defeating Niger Tornadoes 1-0.

Jackson Seiyefa’s 47th-minute strike sealed the win, extending Rivers United’s unbeaten streak to eight games.

Despite being reduced to 10 men following Emmanuel Nnaji’s 96th-minute red card, Finidi’s side held on for their second away victory this season.

In contrast, Lobi Stars with Amokachi suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of NPFL newcomers Ikorodu City at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Salua Yusuf put the hosts ahead with a finesse shot in the second minute, followed by Emmanuel Shola’s debut goal in the 19th minute.

However, Ifeanyi Assurance’s brace briefly restored hope for Lobi Stars.

Ikorodu City regained control in the second half, with Solomon Alade and Rivio Ayemwenre scoring crucial goals that handed Oga Boys another crucial three points.

Elsewhere, Shooting Stars secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Katsina United at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

Adams Mustapha’s 67th-minute strike proved decisive, handing the Oluyole Warriors their second home win of the season.

At the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Akwa United and Rangers International played out a goalless draw.

Despite creating numerous chances, neither side could find the back of the net.

Akwa United’s Osoba Kabir was instrumental throughout, forcing Rangers goalkeeper Lucky Abdullahi into several impressive saves.

The match saw several substitutions, with Friday Apollos and Paul Acquah introducing fresh legs for Akwa United.

Rangers also made changes, bringing on Onyekachi Okafor and Chinemerem Ugwueze.

The most contentious moment came in stoppage time when Akwa United’s penalty appeal was waved away after Paul Acquah appeared to be fouled by goalkeeper Lucky Abdullahi.

Following matchday 8, Rivers United reclaimed the top spot with 20 points, while Remo Stars dropped to second with 18 points.

Enyimba and Sunshine Stars occupy third and fourth positions with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Lobi Stars slipped to 20th, while Ikorodu City jumped to 17th with eight points.

Heartland and Akwa United sit 18th and 19th, respectively, with six points each.

The NPFL continues to unfold with unexpected twists, setting the stage for an exciting season.

