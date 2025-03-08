Liverpool strengthened their grip on the Premier League title race, extending their lead at the top to 14 points with a 3-1 comeback victory over Southampton.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest pulled off a stunning upset, defeating Manchester City 1-0 at the City Ground in a result that dents City’s top-four hopes.

At Anfield, Liverpool endured an early scare when Will Smallbone capitalised on a defensive mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker to put Southampton ahead just before halftime.

The Saints defended resolutely, frustrating the hosts for much of the first half.

However, the Reds responded after the break with a dominant display. Luis Díaz’s persistence on the left created the equaliser, as he set up Darwin Núñez to guide home a well-placed finish.

Minutes later, Núñez won a penalty after being clipped in the box, allowing Mohamed Salah to fire Liverpool into the lead.

The Egyptian doubled his tally late on, converting another spot-kick after a handball by Yukinari Sugawara, sealing a result that keeps the Reds on course for the title.

In Nottingham, Forest continued their impressive home form against the league’s elite, frustrating City with a disciplined defensive display.

Callum Hudson-Odoi struck the decisive goal in the 71st minute, finishing clinically after latching onto a precise pass from Morgan Gibbs-White.

Despite City dominating possession, they struggled to break down Forest’s resolute defence, leaving them four points behind in fourth place.

After the match, Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina highlighted the significance of the victory. “It’s massive for us,” he said. “Obviously, we knew City were hot on our tails, and we needed to get a result. Thankfully, we did.”

Other games

Elsewhere, Brighton finally broke their Premier League hoodoo against Fulham with a dramatic 2-1 win.

João Pedro’s stoppage-time penalty broke the hearts of the Nigerian duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey as it secured the Seagulls’ first-ever top-flight victory over the Cottagers.

The three points also catapulted Brighton to sixth spot in the table.

Fulham had taken the lead through Raúl Jiménez before Jan Paul van Hecke’s towering header restored parity for Brighton.

With the game seemingly headed for a draw, Pedro held his nerve from the spot in added time to snatch all three points for his team.

At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace left it late to edge past relegation-threatened Ipswich Town 1-0.

The match lacked intensity for large spells, but Ismaïla Sarr provided the breakthrough eight minutes from time.

Action will continue tomorrow in the Premier League with the Super Sunday clash at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Arsenal.

