Seven people have been confirmed killed in another petrol tanker explosion in Niger State.

The latest incident occurred in Karamin Rami, a village in Mashegu Local Government Area at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba Arah, the incident occurred after the tanker truck fell at a bad portion of the road and spilled its petrol load, which flowed into a stream where dry-season farmers were working on rice fields.

The statement added that the tanker’s content came in contact with the farmers’ water pump and caught fire. The fire then spread back to the tanker, causing an explosion.

It noted that the inferno returned to the farmland through the already contaminated stream water, burning some of the farmers and destroying their rice fields and a fruit vegetation.

The statement revealed that one other person was injured in the incident.

It gave the names of the deceased as Rafiatu Sahabi, Ramlat Shehu, Rashida Abdullahi, Raliya Abdulrahman, Zainab Ahmed, Zuwaira Idrisu and Maryam A. Nura.

It said Maimuna Isah, the injured person, was receiving treatment at Saho Rami Primary Health Care.

In his reaction, Governor Mohammed Bago condoled with the families of the victims.

In a message by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor described the incident as unfortunate, worrisome and traumatic.

He enjoined road users, especially tanker drivers, to drive with utmost caution and sense of responsibility.

The governor commended NSEMA for its quick response to the disaster.

