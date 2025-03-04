After a goalless draw against Gbenga Ogunbote’s Shooting Stars on Matchday 27 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Rivers United coach Finidi George spoke to PREMIUM TIMES in an exclusive interview to discuss the challenges and lessons from the encounter.

As his team prepared to face off against Shooting Stars of Ibadan, they knew they were in for a tough battle.

The Ibadan-based side had already showcased their prowess with a dominant midfield display against Enyimba in Aba, and it was clear that this match would be a fiercely competitive encounter.

The ex-Super Eagles coach detailed the tactical shifts and steadfast mentality that earned his side a valuable point on the road.

Tactical adjustments and game management

Reflecting on Shooting Stars’ approach in the game, Finidi explained the pattern he saw, and what he did in preparation with his side to contain them.

“You know how they play, I saw them play against Enyimba in Aba, you know. They used a lot of midfielders and one striker, they would have won that match.

“We were thinking, how is it going to look like, you know, them playing at home. I was anticipating that they were going to play with two strikers.

“So, yeah, we made those adjustments, used a defensive midfielder that is a defender, you know, to help. Yeah, they went direct most of the time, and I think the boys did so well to contain that.”

He further stated that he was happy with a point, knowing fully well what it means to get a point, at the oluyole warriors home turf.

“I’m quite happy, you know, with this one point. It’s not a place you come and, you know, pick a point. It’s quite difficult.

“So, I must commend my boys for that, for the great effort,” he concluded.

Looking ahead: “We’ll fight till the end!”

When pressed about his plans for Rivers United moving forward. Still gunning for the league title, or if it’s a more conservative move of making the continent, George was candid about the challenges ahead, responding with unwavering resolve,

“We’ll fight!”

He continued,

“You know, in this league, anything can happen. We had a bad run, I’ll put it that way. Two or three games that, you know, kept us back. If not, we would have been with Remo up there, fighting.

“But that being what it is, we have to accept the log as it is and fight towards the end. Yeah, we’re going back home to see how we can win. Nothing is easy at this point in time. So, you could see the game, a difficult one, physical.

“I think that’s how our next match will look like. But I think playing at home, we’ll have a little bit of flair. Control the game a little bit more. So, for me, we’ll fight to the end.”

He added a note of optimism,

“Nobody knows what’s going to happen. We see Remo up there, but they might lose a game, and that might affect them. That was what happened to us. We lost a game, and at the end of the day, we started struggling.

“But I think we’re getting that form back, and I think it’s good for us. Towards the tail end of the league, if we can be winning games and draw away, I think that will put us in a better position.”

Pitch conditions and their impact on the game

Addressing concerns about the playing surface, Finidi was frank when asked about the surface of the turf and if it affected their game play in Ibadan.

“Yeah, what can I say? It’s what it is. This is what we have, we have grass at home which is a little bit better than this. But if it’s not synthetic, it becomes difficult to really play football. I think my team can play football because we have shown that we can play.

“We played against Rangers, Remo, Enyimba, Akwa United. These are fantastic games where teams could pass the ball, and we did that. So, I will not complain about the pitch. This is what we have. Some are even worse than this, but we have to be happy for the one point that we got here.”

A gritty point and a resolute future

Coach Finidi George’s insights not only highlight the tactical discipline required to contain a quality opponent but also underscore his belief in a relentless, fighting spirit.

Despite the challenges and physicality of the NPFL, his message was clear: Rivers United will continue to battle hard, learn from each setback, and push on toward their ultimate goals in the league and beyond.

