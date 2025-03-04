Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission has issued a notice for a fresh local council election hours after the state assembly notified Governor Siminalayi Fubara that it would amend the law establishing the commission.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, sacked the 23 council chairpersons in the state after voiding last year’s local election for non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Governor Fubara, in a statewide broadcast on Sunday, ordered the council chairpersons to hand over to the heads of local government administration in their respective domains, with assurance that a fresh election would be conducted.

Citing the Supreme Court judgement, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, in a letter dated 3 March, notified Governor Fubara that the “House would soon commence the process of amending the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018 and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission Law No. 2 of 2018 so that they can be in tandem with Electoral Act and pave way for the commencement of plans for fresh election in the state.

The House had also, in the letter, drawn the governor’s attention to the Supreme Court judgment in 2023, which prohibits the running of local governments by officials outside those elected to serve.

However, hours after the House notified Mr Fubara of the planned amendments, the commission issued a notice of a fresh election in a move that may again set the pro-Wike lawmakers on a fresh collision course with the governor.

The commission chairperson, Adolphus Enebeli, in a letter dated 4 March, invites stakeholders, including leaders of all registered political parties, traditional rulers, religious organisations, the media, civil society groups, and electorates to a meeting on Wednesday.

“The highlight of the meeting will be the unveiling of the time-table and guidelines for the 2025 local government election in the state,” Mr Enebeli, a retired judge, said.

Background

The oil-rich Rivers has been enmeshed in political crisis since late 2023 after Governor Fubara fell out with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister.

Messrs Fubara and Wike are battling each other over the control of political structure in the state, particularly at the grassroots level, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Fubara had recorded significant advantage at the grassroots after last year’s local election in which his loyalists emerged as chairpersons and councillors across the 23 local governments in the state.

However, the Supreme Court invalidated the election and, therefore set the grounds for a fresh political fight between the governor and his predecessor.

It is not clear how Mr Wike-backed lawmakers would respond to the election notice from the Rivers election commission.

