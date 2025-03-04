At the start of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, nearly 10 Nigerian players were part of the prestigious competition.

However, as the tournament enters the knockout phase, only three remain in contention —Raphael Onyedika, Victor Boniface, and Nathan Tella—each hoping to etch their names into history by joining the exclusive list of Nigerian players to lift the coveted trophy.

Onyedika’s Club Brugge aims for another surprise

Among the trio, Raphael Onyedika has been a crucial figure for Club Brugge, who shocked the football world by eliminating Atalanta in the playoffs to secure their place in the Round of 16. The Belgian Pro League champions will now face Aston Villa in a two-legged tie, starting with Tuesday’s first-leg clash at the Jan Breydelstadion.

Onyedika, who sustained an injury in a league match against Standard Liège, was a doubt for the crucial fixture but has since been declared fit by Brugge manager Nicky Hayen.

“He trained on Monday. In principle, he can play,” Hayen confirmed ahead of the match, providing a significant boost for the Belgian side.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who has already scored once in this season’s Champions League, will be eager to help his team advance to the quarterfinals.

Boniface and Tella lead Leverkusen’s charge against Bayern

In Germany, Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella remain integral to Bayer Leverkusen’s ambitions, but their path to the quarterfinals is a daunting one, as they must navigate past Bayern Munich in a high-stakes all-German encounter.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Boniface, one of Leverkusen’s standout performers last season, helped the club secure a Champions League spot with his exceptional displays, earning him the 2023/24 Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker has already found the net in the competition and will be looking to add to his tally now that the stakes are higher.

Meanwhile, Nathan Tella, who has played in seven Champions League matches this season, will also play a key role as Leverkusen attempt to topple Bayern over two legs.

Can a Nigerian lift the trophy again?

The UEFA Champions League has long been the pinnacle of club football, and Nigerian players have had historic moments in the competition.

Finidi George (Ajax, 1995), Nwankwo Kanu (Ajax, 1995), and John Obi Mikel (Chelsea, 2012) have all lifted the trophy, playing key roles in their teams’ triumphs.

While many may see Onyedika, Boniface, and Tella as underdogs in the race for the 2024/25 Champions League title, history has shown that surprises can happen.

Round of 16

Full Fixtures

Tuesday

Club Brugge (BEL) v Aston Villa (ENG)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Lille (FRA)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Arsenal (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP) v Atletico Madrid (ESP).

Wednesday

Feyenoord (NED) vs Inter (ITA)

Bayern Munich (GER) vs Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Benfica (POR) vs Barcelona (ESP)

PSG (FRA) vs Liverpool (ENG)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

