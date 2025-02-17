Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen remains a hot topic in the transfer market, with Chelsea still seen as a possible destination, according to former Blues midfielder John Mikel Obi.

Osimhen, who was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer, ultimately joined Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray on loan for the remainder of the season.

However, speculation about his next move continues to grow.

Mikel insists on Chelsea

Speaking on the Obione podcast, Mikel Obi reiterated that Chelsea remains Osimhen’s dream club and that a transfer to the London outfit could still happen.

“Chelsea has always been his club. He has come out open to say it’s his childhood club. Growing up, he’s always wanted to play for the club,” Mikel said.

“His idol is Didier Drogba. He loves the way he played. He made it pretty clear that this is a club he wants to come to. Unfortunately, we didn’t get it done last summer, but listen, you never know. I don’t think the door is shut completely.”

Man United and PSG heavily linked

Meanwhile, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have already submitted verbal contract offers for Osimhen.

“Victor Osimhen is about to sign a deal with a world-renowned management company. In fact, a Real Madrid player is helping facilitate these discussions,” Sabuncuoglu revealed to Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“This significantly reduces the chances of him staying at Galatasaray beyond June. Both PSG and Manchester United have made verbal offers regarding salary and contract length.

“Since both clubs are willing to meet Napoli’s €75 million release clause, it will be incredibly difficult for Galatasaray to compete. A summer move looks almost certain.”

Galatasaray reportedly attempted to secure Osimhen on a permanent deal, offering €65 million to Napoli, but their bid was rejected.

With top European clubs circling, the Turkish side faces an uphill battle to retain the Nigerian forward.

Focus

Despite the transfer uncertainty, Osimhen has been in exceptional form during his loan spell.

The 26-year-old has netted 17 goals and provided five assists in 23 appearances across all competitions, proving his value on the pitch.

With Chelsea, PSG, and Manchester United all vying for his signature, the summer transfer window could be a decisive moment in Osimhen’s career.

