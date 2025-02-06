Nigerian international and Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has been appointed Global Ambassador for the fight against sports trafficking.

Plumptre will be joining forces with Mission 89, a global research and advocacy organisation dedicated to combating child trafficking in sports and protecting young athletes.

The appointment of the Super Falcons defender marks a significant step in Mission 89’s commitment to safeguarding young talents and preserving the integrity of football.

Recognised for her defensive abilities and dedication to social justice, Plumptre is expected to use her platform to highlight the dangers of exploitation in sports and advocate for stronger protective measures.

Speaking on the announcement via an official press statement, Lerina Bright, Executive Director of Mission 89, emphasised the importance of urgent action to address this growing issue.

“Sports trafficking is a critical issue that demands immediate attention and action from all stakeholders—governments, advocates, leaders, professional athletes, and policymakers,” she stated.

“Ashleigh’s dedication to protecting vulnerable young athletes and her platform as an athlete will be instrumental in amplifying our message and reaching communities at risk.”

As part of her new role, Plumptre will work on initiatives aimed at raising awareness about sports trafficking through targeted campaigns and community outreach.

She will also help strengthen global partnerships to enhance child protection in sports, implement strategies to safeguard young athletes from exploitation, and educate families, communities, and stakeholders about safe recruitment practices and the dangers of unscrupulous agents.

Reflecting on her experiences in professional football, Plumptre highlighted the vulnerabilities young athletes face when pursuing their dreams.

“As a footballer, I have observed firsthand how aspirations can serve as both a source of hope and a potential vulnerability for young athletes,” she remarked. “My experiences in professional sports have taught me that talent alone is insufficient; protection, education, and ethical pathways are vital components.”

She further stressed the significance of her new role, stating, “Mission 89 represents more than just an organisation to me; it signifies a platform for transforming the narrative surrounding youth in football. We are not merely preventing trafficking; we are reclaiming the true spirit of the game—a spirit characterised by opportunity, dignity, and hope.”

Plumptre’s involvement with Mission 89 comes at a crucial time as the sports industry faces increasing challenges in shielding young talent from exploitation.

A recent Global Thematic Report on Sport Trafficking by the organisation called for stricter legislation and stronger collaborations between governments and institutions to strengthen protective measures.

Reaffirming her commitment, Plumptre acknowledged football’s power to change lives while stressing the need for a safe and ethical environment.

“Football has the potential to transform lives; however, it is imperative that we ensure this transformation is both positive and secure,” she said. “Joining Mission 89 enables me to contribute to safeguarding the dreams of young players who see football as their pathway to a better future.”

With her influence and dedication, Plumptre’s appointment is expected to bring greater awareness to the fight against sports trafficking and ensure that young athletes can chase their dreams in a protected and ethical environment.

