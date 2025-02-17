Supreme Court dismisses Fubara’s suit against Wike’s allies

The hope that the Supreme Court verdict would end the political crisis in the oil-rich Rivers State was dashed on Monday as both Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s and former Governor Nyesom Wike’s camps celebrated victory after Nigeria’s highest court struck out the suit following Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s withdrawal.

Governor Fubara had appealed the judgment of the Court of Appeal which affirmed the nullification of Rivers’ 2024 N800 billion budget. Pro-Wike lawmakers filed the suit at the lower court.

The governor, however, withdrew the suit, informing the court that “event had overtaken the suit,” suggesting that the 2024 budget had expired and that the state was currently operating the 2025 budget.

Lawmaker faults police claim on traditional ruler’s rescue

Barely two days after the police in Edo State claimed credit for the rescue of a kidnapped traditional ruler in the state, a serving lawmaker in the state assembly, Eugene Inegbebohon, faulted the claim.

The lawmaker, during Monday’s plenary, debunked the claim. He told his colleagues that the police lied and that the community paid a ransom for the release of their king.

Justice Okoro’s son, others nominated for Akwa Ibom Exco

We reported on Tuesday that Ubong Inyang, the son of a Supreme Court judge, Inyang Okoro is one of the commissioner nominees submitted by Governor Umo Eno to the State Assembly for confirmation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Also among the nominees are former House of Representatives members, including Aniekan Umanah, who once served as a commissioner for information in the state.

Also in Akwa Ibom, the Coordinator, Office of the First Lady in the state, Helen Obareki sent a warning to perpetrators of gender-based violence in the state. “It would no longer be business as usual,” she said.

PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday reported that Mrs Obareki wants the public to report cases of gender-based violence. She also encourages the victims to speak out.

Airforce, police operatives exchange blows over arrest of drug suspect

Some personnel of the Nigerian Air Force and police operatives were filmed exchanging blows in a viral video, which the police spokesperson in Delta State, Bright Edafe described as a “disgraceful incident.”

Mr Edafe said the air force personnel were trying to prevent the police from arresting a drug suspect.

The air force authorities later said they were taking disciplinary actions against the personnel involved in the incident.

This newspaper reported the incident on Thursday.

Still in Delta State, the state government has approved over N275 billion for 76 projects spanning different sectors, according to the Commissioner for Works (Rural Road) and Public Information,, Charles Aniagwu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Friday that Mr Aniagwu told reporters that the state government would pay over 40 per cent mobilisation fees to the contractors, stressing that the government was not taking loans for the projects.

Suspended UNICAL professor calls forensic expert to counter ICPC rape evidence

A forensic analyst, Babagana Mingali, on Thursday made a great effort at the Federal High Court in Abuja to get off the hook the suspended law professor at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cyril Ndifon, who is facing rape charges.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission is prosecuting Mr Ndifon.

Mr Mingali, who appeared as a witness for Mr Ndifon, told the court that the professor’s mobile phone contained no data when he analysed it.

It is left to see if his testimony would help the professor, a former dean of law, who is under suspension for the second time for the same alleged offence

This link will take you to details of this interesting story published on Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

