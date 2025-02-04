Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho is thrilled about his new adventure at Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough after completing a loan move from Spanish club Sevilla.

The transfer, finalised on Monday, marks a return to familiar territory for the 28-year-old, eager to make an impact at the Riverside Stadium.

“I’m really excited to be here. It’s a lovely place, they’ve made me feel welcome so I’m really happy,” Iheanacho told the club’s official website.

“The move went really quickly. Everything was quick and fast, so I’m buzzing to be here. The coach is good, the team is good, and I’ve played against them a few times. I think it’s a good club. The manager is a really nice guy and I’ve been speaking to him as well, so I’m happy to be here.”

Iheanacho joined Sevilla last summer on a free transfer after leaving Leicester City, where he played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League.

However, his time in Spain was far from smooth. The forward struggled for form, failing to score in nine La Liga appearances and netting just three goals in 11 games across all competitions.

The limited game time and lack of rhythm made it a challenging period for Iheanacho, prompting the need for a fresh start.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Reflecting on his stint at Sevilla, Iheanacho maintained a positive outlook while expressing his focus on success at Middlesbrough.

“It was great to get away and feel a different environment. It’s a good atmosphere there and a great club. Sevilla is a great team and I’ll always be happy to go back there, but I’m here now so I’m focusing here and what we can achieve here,” he said.

READ ALSO: How social media power earned Nigerian footballer Sevilla FC D trial

Familiar terrain

Iheanacho is no stranger to English football, having spent time at Manchester City and Leicester City. He expressed his excitement about returning to England and the Championship.

“It feels like home now coming back to England, so I’m buzzing to get started. It was a good experience playing in the Championship with Leicester City, and we won that. I played against Middlesbrough, but I didn’t score. It’s a good experience, and I know what it takes, so I can’t wait to get started,” he stated.

Fully committed to his new club, Iheanacho added: “I’m feeling ready. I’m ready to go. I can’t wait to get started. It’s a good club and a great league, so let’s see where it goes.”

Middlesbrough fans will be hoping the experienced striker can bring his Premier League pedigree and goal-scoring prowess to aid their promotion push.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

