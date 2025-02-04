The third season of ‘The Leading Woman Show’ will premiere on 8 February, continuing its mission to amplify women’s voices in leadership and drive conversations on gender equality in Nigeria.

Powered by WILAN Global and hosted by Abosede George-Ogan, the show is known as a vital platform for discussions of women’s roles in governance, business, and society.

The third season introduces ‘The Policy Series,’ a comprehensive exploration of the impact of gender-inclusive policies on economic empowerment and social equity. Featuring prominent policymakers, leaders, and advocates, the show will provide expert insights into policymaking and its role in shaping a more inclusive society.

Ahead of the season premiere, a media parley was held on Friday at the Venus Room in Lagos. The parley provided insights into the new season and highlighted the show’s impact over the years.

Deconstruct social norms

Speaking about the new season, Ms George-Ogan emphasised the show’s mission to challenge stereotypes and reshape societal perceptions.

She said, “The Leading Woman Show is more than just a talk show; it is a bold attempt to deconstruct social norms that have hindered women. We are committed to reshaping the perception of women leaders, challenging stereotypes, and inspiring the next generation of female changemakers.”

Key partners, including the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and Luminate, have given the show significant support.

According to Ms George-Ogan, their commitment to advancing women’s leadership and fostering democratic values has played a crucial role in sustaining the show.

“Their funding allows us to amplify the voices of women leaders, drive meaningful conversations, and inspire lasting change,” she added.

Expectations

Since its debut, The Leading Woman Show has gained widespread recognition, sparking critical conversations on issues such as support for working mothers, equity in governance, and the importance of mentorship and networking.

Each season has focused on key themes driving the discourse on women’s leadership. The first season in 2023, themed The Election Series, tackled women’s political inclusion, examining the barriers and strategies for increasing female participation in politics.

The Governance Series’ second season, in 2024, delved into the nuances of leadership, challenging stereotypes and reaffirming the importance of gender-balanced governance.

The upcoming season (Season 3) is expected to build on this legacy by fostering dialogue with top thought leaders, policymakers, and culture shapers and inspiring action towards a more inclusive and equitable society.

Viewers can tune in to The Leading Woman Show on NTA (11 a.m.), AIT (9 p.m.), and Channels TV (7:30 p.m.) or stream it on WILAN’s YouTube channel.

According to the founder, the show has garnered over 17 million views in its most recent season, airing in 12 countries with a primary audience demographic of 25 to 54. On social media, it has accumulated over two million X (formerly Twitter) impressions, 400,000 YouTube views, and 45,000 combined viewers on Facebook and Instagram.

Ms George-Ogan, founder of The Leading Woman Show, is a Harvard alumna, a 2024 Eisenhower Fellow and has earned several awards. The show continues to shape public views on women in leadership, serving as a key platform for gender inclusion, mentorship, and policy change in Nigeria.

