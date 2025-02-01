For Samuel Anakwe, the road back to the pitch has been anything but easy. After spending time on the sidelines due to injury, the Remo Stars forward made a triumphant return to action, scoring a crucial equaliser against Akwa United in the Skyblue Stars 2-1 win away in Uyo.

The goal wasn’t just a moment of joy for his team but a deeply personal triumph for Anakwe, whose resilience and determination have defined his journey back to fitness.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Anakwe opens up about his emotional comeback, the challenges of recovery, the support he received from his teammates and fans, and his goals for the remainder of the season.

With renewed purpose, the forward is ready to fight for his team and leave his mark on the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Excerpts…

PT: How does it feel to return to the pitch after your time away due to injury, and how has the journey back to full fitness been for you?

Anakwe: Well, thank you very much.

It’s been God all along. It was not easy during that period, and I’ve been trying my best to work back to my best level of fitness.

I had to keep on trying to get back to full fitness after injury kept me away.

I’m just grateful for everything. It’s like a lesson for me. I must let go of that phase from my mind and keep working because this is what I love the most.

PT: Can you take us through your emotions after scoring the equaliser against Akwa United? What does that goal mean to you personally and professionally?

Anakwe: It was a fantastic goal, a special one.

What was on my mind ahead of the game was to go away to fight for the team, and the goal also came.

I feel very happy about that. It will help us continue to challenge and achieve what we planned.

I was there at the right time, and it felt great to get my first goal of the season. It’s amazing, really, really amazing.

PT: What has the support from your teammates, coaches, and fans been like during your recovery process and return to the team?

Anakwe: They were really supportive of me during my injury. My teammates chatted with me, called me, and checked up on me. The coaches also did the same.

Some of the fans called and asked about me, the process of my injury, and everything else.

They were there for me, checking up on me to know how I was doing, and I’m so grateful for it and will always be.

At that period, it was a very difficult time for me, but everyone was really there for me and was very supportive.

Especially my teammates and coaches showed concern during the injury period and the recovery process.

It was a great feeling for me, and I’m grateful to them for that.

PT: How are you preparing to maintain consistency and make a greater impact for Remo Stars as the season progresses?

Anakwe: I’m working hard, really working hard.

I pray the run continues going like that, I’ve been working hard, going to training, and everything involved.

I just pray for an injury-free season. Once I have fewer injuries or no injuries, I think I can still keep up with the match rhythm with consistency. Because I’m always good with consistency.

But, the only thing that can shut me down is injuries, but for sure, I’m always ready to give my all for the team.

Anytime I’m called upon, I always give my best, one hundred per cent.

PT: Looking ahead, what are your personal goals for the remainder of the season, and how do you see yourself contributing to the team’s success?

Anakwe: My personal goal is to keep contributing to the team, keep scoring, making assists, and fighting till the very end.

I’m a fighter. My personal aim is to keep my head above water and to always help my team, at any time, with any opportunity I’m been giving throughout the season.

