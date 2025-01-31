The UEFA Champions League playoff round will see an exciting showdown between Nigerian internationals Ademola Lookman and Raphael Onyedika as their respective clubs, Atalanta and Club Brugge, prepare to face off.

The draw for the playoff round was conducted on Friday afternoon at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Atalanta secured their place in the playoffs following a dramatic 2-2 draw against Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, Lookman was sidelined due to a knee injury and missed the thrilling encounter.

Meanwhile, Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge advanced despite a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City, with Onyedika scoring Brugge’s only goal of the match.

The first legs of the knockout play-off round are scheduled for 11 and 12 February, with the return fixtures set for a week later.

The eight winners from this stage will progress to the last 16, joining the top-eight finishers from the initial league phase.

The tournament will then follow a traditional knockout format all the way to the final.

Real Madrid vs Man City

Defending champions Real Madrid will face Manchester City in a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League round-of-16 playoff tie. This marks the fourth consecutive season the two European powerhouses will meet in the competition.

Last season, Madrid edged out City in the quarter-finals via a penalty shootout after the aggregate score was tied at 4-4 over two legs.

Los Blancos secured their record-extending 15th Champions League title by defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final.

Madrid clinched their spot in the playoffs with a 3-0 away victory over Brest on matchday eight, while City overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat Club Brugge 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

In addition to the Atalanta vs Club Brugge and Madrid vs City clashes, Nigerians will largely be interested in Samuel Chukwueze’s AC Milan, who will take on Dutch giants Feyenoord.

UEFA Champions League Playoff Fixtures:

Brest vs. PSG

Club Brugge vs. Atalanta

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Juventus vs PSV

Feyenoord vs AC Milan

Celtic vs Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon vs Borussia Dortmund

Monaco vs Benfica

