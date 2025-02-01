Afrobeats enthusiasts have a new anthem to embrace. Bullion Records‘ rising star Abdulrahman Yusuf, popularly known as Harcher, has officially released his highly anticipated single, “Peace.”

The single, released on Friday, is across all digital streaming platforms.

Since signing with Bullion Records on 6 December 2024, Harcher has been making waves in the Nigerian music industry with his distinctive Afrobeat sound and thought-provoking lyrics.

“Peace” marks another significant milestone in his career. It delivers a powerful message of love, unity, and resilience in a world of challenges.

Speaking about the release, Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, CEO of Bullion Records, expressed his enthusiasm for the song’s impact, noting the overwhelming response from fans worldwide as a testament to Harcher’s growing influence.

“This song carries a message that resonates deeply with people. It perfectly blends Afrobeat rhythms and meaningful lyrics that make you reflect while vibrating to the groove,” he said.

EP soon come

Mr Ajadi also mentioned more significant projects for the rising star, revealing that an Extended Play (EP) project is underway.

“This is just the beginning for Harcher. His upcoming EP will showcase his versatility even more, and I can assure fans that they are in for a treat,” he added.

Hatcher said: “Peace is a song for everyone. It speaks about harmony in a chaotic world and music’s power to unite people. I put my heart into this and am grateful for the love and support from my fans and Bullion Records”.

In the track, Harcher boldly declares, “Giving them back to back,” reaffirming his commitment to making a lasting impact in the music industry. His signature blend of energetic beats and soulful storytelling continues to attract a rapidly growing fan base.

