Arsenal Football Club made a bright start to the new year with a convincing 3-1 comeback victory over Brentford in the English Premier League (EPL) on Wednesday.

The win propelled the Gunners to second place in the table, six points behind leaders Liverpool.

The match began with Arsenal dominating possession, camping in the Brentford half.

However, they were caught off guard on the break by Bryan Mbeumo, who scored the opening goal.

The Gunners quickly responded, with Gabriel Jesus equalizing with a poacher’s strike.

The turning point of the game came shortly after halftime, as Ethan Nwaneri, making his first Premier League start, played a crucial role in Arsenal’s two goals in four second-half minutes.

Nwaneri’s corner was mishandled by Mark Flekken, allowing Mikel Merino to score.

Moments later, Nwaneri’s cross was partially cleared, and Gabriel Martinelli superbly volleyed home the decisive goal.

The victory marked Arsenal’s first Premier League away win after conceding the opening goal in nine games.

The Gunners have also maintained their impressive record against London opponents, remaining unbeaten in the capital throughout 2024 and starting off the New Year in the same light.

Nwaneri, who made his Premier League debut at just 15 years old, two seasons ago impressed on his first league start.

His composed and intelligent performance demonstrated his growing integration into the first team.

Arsenal’s manager clearly holds Nwaneri in high regard, and the teenager’s seamless transition into the starting lineup is a testament to his remarkable talent.

With this win, Arsenal has picked up where they left off in the capital, starting the new year on a positive note.

Brentford, meanwhile, remains in 12th place, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

