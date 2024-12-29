The Super Eagles B team’s resounding 3-1 victory over Ghana to qualify for the 2025 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) signals a resurgence of Nigeria’s local football talent.
After six years of heartbreak, near misses, and disappointment, the Nigeria Football Premier League (NPFL) stars are shining brightly again. On Saturday, 28 December, the Super Eagles B team delivered a resounding victory in the fiercely contested Jollof Wars. They secured an emphatic 3-1 victory over Ghana and qualified for the 2025 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), having missed the last two tournaments.
This wasn’t just a win but a dominant performance showcasing the growth and renewed strength of the NPFL. Here are five key factors behind this success:
Top-tier coaching
Forget the old guard. Two of the NPFL’s sharpest minds, Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu, called the shots in the unexplained absence of Augustine Eguavoen. Their strategies were battle-tested and proven, bringing a new level of sophistication to the team. Their experience and tactical acumen, honed through years of competing at the top of the league with Remo Stars and Enugu Rangers, respectively, proved invaluable.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made the very astute decision to allow the best to be in charge, and the result was excellent. These two relatively young coaches, Ogunmodede (44) and Ilechukwu (46) have been upwardly mobile tacticians, and their teams have shown marked improvements year-on-year.
Ilechukwu led Rangers to the NPFL title last season, and Ogunmodede’s Remo Stars are in the battle for the league title this season as they were last season when they came second.
Merit-based selection
This was goodbye to questionable selections. These Eagles were chosen on merit, pure and simple. The result? This was a squad bursting with skill and hunger made possible by the coaches’ deep familiarity with the NPFL. That knowledge ensured the best players were selected based on merit, not reputation or connections. This resulted in a cohesive and highly competent squad from goalkeeper to striker.
Leveraging club chemistry
The team benefited from a core of players from Remo Stars and Enugu Rangers, who brought their existing understanding and synergy to the national stage. This “club chemistry” was evident in their fluid passing and coordinated attacks. Four players from Remo Stars started the 3-1 win over – Ghana-Nduka Junior, Babajide Fatokun, Sikiru Alimi, and Ismail Sodiq – and two of them scored.
Just like the North Africans used this strategy to strengthen their teams in the past, this Eagles team was built on already laid club foundations that were working. The first goal was a 40-yard pass from Captain Junior to his right back, Sodiq, and just like someone commented, the move was straight from the training field. Seven of the starting 11 came from three clubs – Remo Stars, Rangers, and Enyimba – three teams that represented Nigeria on the continent this football season.
NFF’s hands-off approach
The NFF wisely granted the coaches autonomy in team selection and tactics. This freedom allowed them to implement their vision and foster a confident, self-assured team. It showed a team confident in its abilities, and even though they played a 0-0 in the first leg, the indications were there that the coaches were in firm charge of the team. This also showed in the alterations made for the second leg that ultimately gave Nigeria the victory.
A rising NPFL
The overall improvement in the NPFL’s quality is reflected in the Super Eagles B team’s performance. A more competitive and professional league environment has nurtured talented players and coaches, capable of excelling on the international stage.
This victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the players, coaches, and everyone involved in the NPFL. It marks a new chapter for Nigerian football, with the local league taking centre stage and showcasing its ability to produce a winning national team.
