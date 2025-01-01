The Nigerian government has issued a travel advisory cautioning citizens against traveling to Australia, citing widespread incidents of verbal abuse, harassment, and discrimination targeting foreigners.

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the advisory in a statement on Tuesday, following a similar warning from the Australian government advising its citizens against travelling to Nigeria.

According to the ministry, there has been a recent surge in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in Australia that has heightened the risk of violence.

It said one such case was the vandalisation of a Jewish neighbourhood in Sydney in December 2024.

According to a report by CNN, the vandals set a car on fire and sprayed graffiti with anti-Israel slogans, including a misspelled "Kill Israiel" in an area considered to be Australia's largest Jewish community.

The ministry described the incident as a part of a broader increase in both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in Australia.

It said it is also “coinciding with international conflicts and tensions.”

“Nigerians are therefore advised to be mindful of the prevailing cultural and social dynamics to ensure their safety and comfort.

“To this end, extra vigilance and necessary precautions are strongly recommended. Nigerian travellers and residents of Australia who experience or witness any form of racist attack or harassment should contact the High Commission of Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

Australian government advisory

The advisory issued by the ministry is considered retaliatory as it came after the Australian government warned its citizens against visiting Nigeria due to escalating security concerns.

In a statement also issued on Tuesday, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) attributed its travel warning to concerns over terrorism, kidnapping, unsafe consumables, poor health intervention, violent crimes, and the potential for civil unrest.

It described Nigeria’s security environment as both volatile and unpredictable, noting that it could either be indiscriminate or target foreigners.

“Nigeria has strict laws against same-sex relationships. Avoid public displays of affection and cross-dressing. In Sharia law states, there are harsh punishments for same-sex relationships, adultery or public expression deemed blasphemous or religiously disrespectful,” the advisory read.

The advisory specifically identified states such as Adamawa, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Rivers, Yobe, and Zamfara as “do not travel” zones due to elevated security threats.

Apart from Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory was also classified as high risk.

