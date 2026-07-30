The federal government has congratulated Colombia’s President-elect, Abelardo Espriella, on his victory in the 21 June 2026 presidential runoff election.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Ebienfa said Nigeria welcomed the democratic expression of the Colombian people’s will and looked forward to working closely with the incoming administration, which will be inaugurated on 7 August.

He said Nigeria and Colombia shared a common commitment to democracy, peace and sustainable development.

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“The Government of Nigeria reaffirms its readiness to further strengthen the existing bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, security and South-South cooperation.

“We wish President-elect Espriella every success in the discharge of his high responsibilities and in his efforts to advance the progress and prosperity of the Colombian people,” he said.

Mr Ebienfa said Nigeria remained committed to deepening bilateral relations with Colombia for the benefit of both countries.

Mr Espriella was declared the winner of the presidential runoff after securing 49.66 per cent of the votes cast, ahead of his opponent, Iván Cepeda, who polled 48.70 per cent.

(NAN)

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