Super Eagles and Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been dealt a devastating blow, losing his mother barely two months after the passing of his father.

Nwabali shared the heartbreaking news on X on New Year’s day, writing, “Rip mom, worst year of my life already” accompanied by tears and heartbreak emojis.

This emotional post came just hours after he shared a 2024 recap video, expressing optimism for the new year.

“2024 was a good year, we’re doubling everything in 2025. Thank you Chippa United FC. Thank you Super Eagles. Thanks to all my fans. Let’s do more!” he had written earlier.

Father’s death

Nwabali’s father died in November, just hours after the goalkeeper helped the Super Eagles secure a crucial point in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic.

The goalkeeper’s bravery on the field was evident as he manned the goalpost despite his personal loss.

His teammates, fans, and well-wishers rallied around him, offering condolences and support.

With the loss of both parents, Nwabali joins the likes of Victor Osimhen, who has also experienced the pain of losing both parents.

