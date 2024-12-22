The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is targeting about N30 billion from 1,376 individuals and corporate entities who defaulted in the payments for the Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) of the plots of land allocated to them in the Maitama District of Abuja, PREMIUM TIMES calculation shows.

According to the public notices issued by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), while the 762 defaulters who have not paid at all are expected to pay a total of N22.8 billion, another N11.6 billion is being expected from 614 allottees who have yet to make full payments for the Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) for the plots of land allocated to them in the district.

The 614 allottees have so far paid only N3.1 billion out of N11 billion demanded by the Abuja administration.

Top in the category of those who have not paid are Quality Real Estate Investment Limited (N5.9bn); Muhammadu Buhari Trust Foundation (N1.2bn), B.M.O Real Estate & Construction Company (N709m), Bil & Labily Limited (634m), Jordan Farms & Estate Limited (N298m), Hyperstation Limited (N281m), and Emirate Luxury Suite Limited (139m).

Others are Laibola International Company Limited (168m), City International Dimensions Construction Limited (43m), Pen Assignment Nig Limited (N65m), Sure Delivery Nigeria Limited (N53m), Diamond Global Exchange and Investment Ltd (N81m), Cask Nigeria Limited (N111m), T-Brama Nigeria Limited (N109m) and Earth Conscience Limited (N107m).

Top on the list of those with outstanding payments are the Cristom Integrated Technologies and Investment (N210m), NFIU Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited (N298m), Ajmaya Nigeria Limited (N140m), Nene Oil Limited (N115m), Maisage & Co Limited (N114m), Ashview Nigeria Limited (N102m), Dana Global Ventures (N76m) and Godab Nigeria Limited (N58m).

It’s the money we need – Wike

On Friday, Mr Wike gave the allottees a fresh two-week ultimatum to settle the bills or risk revocation of the plots.

According to a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, the minister reiterated that the primary interest was not for people to lose their lands but to get them to make necessary payments to the government.

Mr Olayinka explained that in October, all the allottees “were offered two weeks to pay their bills or lose their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) titles” and that “out of the 3,273, a total of 2,511 complied, leaving 762.”

Mr Olayinka warned that the FCT administration will not tolerate failure to pay.

“After January 3, 2025, there will be no further extension and withdrawal of the R-of-O titles of defaulters will be final,” he added.

High-profile defaulters

PREMIUM TIMES reported that among the 762 defaulters are prominent Nigerians, including Walter Onnoghen, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen.

Others include Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, and several former and serving governors and federal lawmakers, including Dino Melaye, Abba Moro and Amen Ebute.

The notice also mentioned the involvement of corporate entities such as the Muhammadu Buhari Trust Foundation associated with former President Muhammadu Buhari, BUA Group, Julius Berger Nigeria, and Honeywell Construction Limited, whose allocations were revoked for non-payment.

The names were listed in two separate public notices issued by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on behalf of the minister.

Powers to revoke

According to Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1979, the minister has the power to revoke statutory rights of occupancy for non-compliance with the terms of allocation.

Also, under Subsection 5, breaches such as failure to pay statutory fees or develop allocated land can result in revocation.

Since Mr Wike was appointed minister, he has introduced a reform agenda, which includes ending multiple allocations of the same plot and ensuring that land within the capital is appropriately utilised.

Not the first

Since assuming office in August 2023, Mr Wike has repeatedly expressed worries about land management in the FCT, especially allocations and reallocations to different people.

His promise to sanitise land administration revoked the C-of-O for 165 undeveloped plots in Abuja in September.

Many high-profile individuals were affected in that round, including Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, and former Cross River Governor Liyel Imoke.

Mr Wike has maintained that his reforms prioritise the public good, even at the expense of upsetting Nigeria’s elite.

“When we make the right decision, some people will be happy, and some will not,” he said during a press briefing.

“The rich will kick against some of our decisions, but anything that will help our people must be done.”

Under Mr Wike’s leadership, the FCTA pegged the cost of obtaining a C-of-O at N5 million, with a four-month window for payment.

The minister said the payment could be made within four months of land allocation, after which the C-of-O would be handed over to the applicant.

He added that he would seek the approval of President Bola Tinubu to link applicants’ National Identification Number to C-of-Os before issuance.

Mr Wike vowed that the era when three or more persons were allocated the same plot of land with fake C-of-O was over.

“Allocation of land to three or more persons will no longer be allowed because the C-of-O enables you to do business,” he said..

The minister said he stopped signing the C-of-O at some point because he did not trust those bringing them to him.

“One of the reasons I have stopped signing is because I don’t trust those C-of-Os they are bringing for me to sign. I don’t want to sign a C-of-O that has been given to another person,” he said.

