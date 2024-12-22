Kano Pillars secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Niger Tornadoes in a pulsating Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) encounter at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday.
The win was sealed by a 93rd-minute winner from captain Ahmed Musa, who returned from illness to score his crucial goal.
The match was a tightly contested affair, with both teams creating scoring opportunities.
Rashid Alhassan scored the opening goal in the 30th minute with Aliyu Mohammed Goyi scoring the equaliser for Tornadoes on the hour mark
As the clock ticked down, it seemed that the match was destined for a draw.
However, Musa had other plans.
The Nigerian legend, who had been out of action for the past two games, popped up in the 93rd minute to score the winner and send the Kano Pillars faithful into raptures.
The victory propels Kano Pillars to seventh place in the NPFL standings, level on points with Lagos side Ikorodu City.
The win also marks a significant turnaround for Kano Pillars, who had recorded just one win in their last five games prior to this match.
Musa’s goal was his latest contribution to Kano Pillars’ campaign, and his return to action is a significant boost to the team’s chances of success.
With 25 points from 17 matches, Kano Pillars will be looking to build on this momentum and climb further up the NPFL table.
Other results
In other matches played on Saturday, Sunshine Stars edged past El Kanemi Warriors 1-0, while Bendel Insurance also pipped Lobi Stars by a similar scoreline.
