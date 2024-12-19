Nigeria and Ghana will battle for the ultimate prize in the inaugural WAFU U17 Girls’ Cup on Sunday.
Incidentally, the same day, the home-based senior men’s teams of both countries will clash in Accra in the first leg of the 8th African Nations Championship qualifying fixture.
On Thursday night, in the second semi-final of the WAFU U17 Girls’ Cup, World Cup quarter-finalists Nigeria defeated their counterparts from Benin Republic 2-0, both goals coming in the second half of the encounter at the Ghana Centre of Excellence in Prampram.
Sunday’s final will also take place at the same centre, outside Accra.
Forward Mary Lucky Mkpa scored from the penalty spot in the 70th minute to put Nigeria in front, eight minutes after gangling striker Janet Akekoromowei had missed a great opportunity to put the Flamingos ahead.
Eight minutes after the opener, Peace Effiong profited from a goalkeeping error to extend Nigeria’s lead, but the referee chalked off Akekoromowei’s 84th-minute goal as the forward was judged to have impeded the goalkeeper before scoring.
The Flamingos reached the final having scored 14 goals in three matches, conceding only two, and will start with much confidence against a Ghanaian side that defeated Cote d’Ivoire’s girls 5-0 earlier in the afternoon to reach Sunday’s final.
