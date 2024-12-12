The Nigerian U17 girls’ team, the Flamingos, delivered a dominant performance, thrashing their Niger Republic counterparts 9-0 in the WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup on Thursday in Ghana.

The Flamingos started the match on a high note, with Aishat Animashaun scoring in the fifth minute, courtesy of an in-swinger by Mary Mamudu.

The team continued to build momentum and in the 17th minute, Shakirat Moshood scored a stunning goal from 35 yards, leaving the Nigerien goalkeeper, Ndiaye Fatai Basiru, helpless.

Moshood’s relentless pressure paid off again in the 23rd minute, as she scored her second goal, assisted by Animashaun.

Janet Akekoromowei then joined the scoring fray, netting from close range in the 33rd minute to make it 4-0.

Akekoromowei’s impressive form continued, as she scored her second goal in the 42nd minute, and completed her hat-trick with a powerful header shortly after.

Moshood also secured her hat-trick in the 45th minute, bringing the score to 7-0 at halftime.

The Flamingos’ attacking prowess showed no signs of slowing down in the second half.

Moshood scored her fourth goal in the 59th minute, collecting the ball high up the pitch and making a solo drive to fire past Ndiaye.

Peace Effiong sealed the victory for Nigeria, scoring the team’s ninth goal in the 79th minute with a shot from outside the box that beat Ndiaye.

The Flamingos will face their next challenge on Monday, as they take on their Cote d’Ivoire counterparts in the WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup taking place in Ghana.

