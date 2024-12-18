Arsenal staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, thanks to a second-half hat-trick from Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Arteta’s side trailed 1-0 at halftime, courtesy of Jean-Philippe Mateta’s early goal.

However, the introduction of Martin Odegaard at the break proved pivotal, as the Norwegian midfielder provided the assist for Jesus’ equaliser.

Jesus then scored twice more, with Bukayo Saka providing the assist for his second goal.

The Brazilian striker sealed his hat-trick with a composed finish, having been released by Odegaard.

Jesus’ goals marked a welcome return to form, having not scored at the Emirates in 367 days.

Former Gunner Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal a late scare with a headed goal, but the hosts held on to secure a semi-final spot.

Aside from the semi final ticket, the win also provides a psychological boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool edge past Southampton

Liverpool advanced to the EFL Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over manager-less Southampton.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season, before Harvey Elliott doubled the lead with his first goal of the campaign.

Southampton, led by caretaker coach Simon Rusk, reduced the deficit through Cameron Archer’s fine strike.

However, Liverpool held on to secure the win and progress to the last four.

Newcastle United overpower Brentford

Newcastle United also sealed a 3-1 win over Brentford to advance to the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Sandro Tonali scored twice, including a beautifully-struck first-time shot from outside the box.

Fabian Schar added the third goal to secure passage to the last four.

Yoane Wissa scored a late consolation goal for Brentford.

