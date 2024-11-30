Arsenal are now temporarily occupying the second spot on the Premier League standings, overtaking Manchester City, following an impressive 5-2 victory over West Ham on Saturday.

This resounding win marks the Gunners’ continued dominance, building on their midweek UEFA Champions League triumph over Sporting CP.

Mikel Arteta’s squad showcased exceptional attacking prowess, with Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard finding the net.

West Ham’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson scored consolation goals, but Julen Lopetegui’s side struggled to contain Arsenal’s relentless pressure.

Another London team, Brentford, also impressed with a stunning comeback victory over Leicester, recovering from an early setback to win 4-1 at home.

Facundo Buonanotte’s 21st-minute goal sparked concerns, but Yoane Wissa equalised four minutes later, setting the stage for Kevin Schade’s hat-trick heroics.

Thomas Frank’s side demonstrated remarkable resilience, securing a well-deserved win over Wilfred Ndidi and his teammates who are adjusting to life under their new Manager Ruud Van Nisteroy.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace salvaged a point in dramatic fashion, with Daniel Munoz scoring an equaliser in the 94th minute against Newcastle.

Selhurst Park erupted as Marc Guehi, who earlier scored an own goal, set up Palace’s late equaliser.

Also on Saturday, Nottingham Forest returned to winning ways, defeating Ipswich 1-0 at Trent Bridge.

Chris Wood’s penalty secured the three points, moving the Tricky Trees to 22 points. Ipswich remain in the relegation zone with only one win, intensifying pressure on the team.

In another thrilling match, Bournemouth stunned Wolves with a 4-2 victory. Justin Kluivert made history with three penalty goals, the first player to achieve this feat since 1954.

Jorgen Strand-Larsen’s brace and Milos Kerkez’s goal sealed the win for the visitors.

With the Friday and Saturday fixtures now completed, attention now shifts to Sunday’s highly anticipated clash between Liverpool and Manchester City, tipped as a potential early title decider.

