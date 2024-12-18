Vinicius Junior and Aitana Bonmati made history by winning the prestigious FIFA Best Player Awards in their respective categories. While Vinicius Junior, a Real Madrid star, won the men’s category, Bonmati was crowned the best women’s player by FIFA.

The ceremony, held in Doha, Qatar, brought together top football stars to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the past football year.

Vinicius Junior, the talented Brazilian forward from Real Madrid, won the award for Best FIFA Men’s Player, beating out stiff competition from Ballon d’Or winner and Manchester City’s midfielder Rodri and a colleague at Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham.

After helping Real Madrid win La Liga and the Champions League in 2023-24, the Brazilian was recognised at FIFA’s annual awards ceremony in Doha.

Losing narrowly to Rodri at the Ballon d’Or, Madrid described the decision as “disrespectful” and boycotted the Paris ceremony.

The talented winger follows in the footsteps of Los Blancos stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, who have previously won the gong.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” Vinicius Junior said. “It was so far away that it seemed impossible to get here. I was a kid who only played football barefoot on the streets of São Gonçalo, close to poverty and crime. Getting here is something very important to me. I’m doing it for many children who think that everything is impossible and who think they can’t get here.”

This recognition follows the Brazilian’s incredible performance in the 2023-2024 season, where he played a crucial role in Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles.

Bonmati wins back-to-back titles

Bonmati, the 26-year-old Barcelona midfielder, won the award for the second consecutive year, following an impressive 12 months that saw her win a domestic treble and the UEFA Women’s Champions League with Barcelona, as well as the UEFA Women’s Nations League with Spain.

“I am grateful to receive this award,” Bonmati said. “As I always say, this is a team effort. It was a great year, very difficult to repeat. I am grateful to the people who help me to be better every day, from the club to my teammates, who always help me to be better.”

Other notable winners were also present at the ceremony, including Carlo Ancelotti, who won the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award, and Emma Hayes, who took home the Best FIFA Women’s Coach award.

Alejandro Garnacho won the Puskás Award for his stunning overhead kick against Everton, while Marta received the inaugural FIFA Marta Award for her incredible goal against Jamaica.

The full list of winners can be found below:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona/Spain)

The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/Brazil)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Emma Hayes (US Women’s National Team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars/USA)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa/Argentina)

FIFA Marta Award: Marta (Brazil)

FIFA Puskás Award: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

FIFA Fan Award: Guilherme Gandra Moura (Vasco da Gama/Brazil)

FIFA Fair Play Award: Thiago Maia (Internacional/Brazil)

The Best FIFA Women’s 11 2024:

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars/USA)

Irene Paredes (Barcelona/Spain)

Ona Batlle (Barcelona/Spain)

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona and Chelsea/England)

Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave/USA)

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona/Spain)

Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais/USA)

Gabi Portilho (Corinthians/Brazil)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona/Spain)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona/Norway)

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona/Spain)

The Best FIFA Men’s 11 2024:

Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa/Argentina)

Rúben Dias (Manchester City/Portugal)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid/Spain)

Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid/Germany)

William Saliba (Arsenal/France)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England)

Rodri (Manchester City/Spain)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/Spain)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/Brazil)

Erling Harland (Manchester City/Norway)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain)

