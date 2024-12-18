Edo Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the suspension of chairpersons in the 18 local governments of Edo State by the House of Assembly.
On Tuesday, Anthony Aziegbemi, the state PDP chairperson, released a statement in Benin describing the action as unconstitutional, null, and void.
He said the suspension disregarded the recent ruling of the Chief Judge of Edo State, Daniel Okungbowa.
Mr Aziegbemi claimed that the suspension was a blatant violation of the Supreme Court’s decision, which affirmed the autonomy and independence of local governments, as guaranteed under the Nigerian constitution.
“How can a governor direct the State Assembly to suspend democratically elected chairmen of the 18 local councils for insubordination when these officials enjoy autonomy and independence as enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.
He noted that local council chairpersons were not subordinates of the governor, the state Assembly, or any other government arm.
He expressed concern over the “disregard” for the Nigerian constitution and the judiciary’s rulings.
“We are also aware that the Chairmen and their vice chairmen were not given the opportunity to defend themselves.
“They were suspended unheard, based on watery, trumped-up charges,” Mr Aziegbemi said.
He stressed that such actions were illegal and directly assault democracy and the rule of law.
“The Constitution remains supreme, and any attempt to undermine it must be resisted,” he added.
Mr Aziegbemi said the speaker and the Edo House of Assembly had clearly exceeded their constitutional mandates by carrying out the “illegal action”.
He urged the Assembly to immediately reverse its decision with respect for the rule of law and the principles of democratic governance.
He emphasised that adherence to the constitution was non-negotiable.
“We, therefore, direct the council chairmen and their vice-chairmen to report to their councils tomorrow and carry on with their normal duties,” Mr Aziegbemi said.
He also called on the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation to intervene, stating that the state government’s actions constituted a breach of the Constitution and a threat to security.
(NAN)
