Mali’s 2-0 victory over Nigeria starkly demonstrated the importance of tactical cohesion and system understanding. Eric Chelle’s team outperformed the Super Eagles in these areas, offering a crucial lesson for Nigerian coaches, players, and the NFF. As Nigeria seeks a new head coach, prioritizing a tactician who can foster these qualities will be essential for future success.

Finidi revealed in an after-match interview that he was happy with the result because of “the way the boys played.” He added, “If you look at the game, if you just take away those two goals, you think we were the team winning. You see one or two players that can be used in the future. That’s the most important thing.”

What we learned:

1. The importance of stability

Continuity and freedom are crucial for building successful football teams. Take Chelle of Mali, a less-renowned former player than Finidi. Yet, given consistent leadership since May 2022, he’s achieved a remarkable record: just two losses in 14 matches. Mali’s narrow AFCON loss highlights their potential.

Similarly, Peseiro led Nigeria to a strong AFCON showing in 2023 despite the existential challenges brokered by the NFF. This underscores the value of giving coaches time and autonomy to implement their vision.

2. Balancing age and experience

While the Super Eagles’ average age of 26.1 suggests a promising future, a deeper look is necessary. Recent World Cup finalists and semifinalists (Argentina, France, Croatia, and Morocco) had slightly higher average ages. This indicates that Nigeria may benefit from a strategic balance of youth and seasoned veterans. Some carefully considered changes to the squad could improve their competitiveness on the international stage.

3. Nigeria’s technical gaps exposed in loss to Mali

The fundamentals of possession–receiving, retaining, and passing the ball—were sorely lacking in Nigeria’s performance against Mali, especially under pressure in the first half. To succeed in upcoming AFCON and World Cup qualification, at least 90% of the squad must master these core skills.

The forward press will remain dominant in the coming years, highlighting the urgent need for players who are comfortable on the ball and can create space, both to maintain possession and build attacks. The current squad lacks this technical ability, limiting their effectiveness in breaking lines, creating chances, and executing set pieces. Investing in technically proficient players is crucial to overcoming these weaknesses.

4. Suitability of devised formation to players

Finidi’s limited options were exposed when replacements failed to maintain the team’s performance. This highlights a need to re-evaluate the squad’s depth for the ambitious goals Nigeria has set. While the following players have value, they may not fit the specific needs of the team at this level:

Chidozie Awaziem (27): Despite his experience, he hasn’t secured a consistent starting role. This suggests a potential need for stronger defensive options.

Kenneth Omeruo (30): His declining speed might be a liability against top-tier competition. Nigeria may require younger, more agile defenders.

Jamilu Collins (29): His performances have shown he might not be at the level needed for international football.

Cyriel Dessers (29): Dessers will do better to focus his energies on his club career.

A data-driven approach to rebuilding the Super Eagles

The recent struggles of the Super Eagles highlight the need for a strategic shift in the selection of the next coach. Sentimentality should not be a factor. Instead, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) must prioritise a data-driven approach.

The ideal candidate will be a skilled leader (man-manager) with exceptional tactical expertise. Such a coach can effectively utilise the team’s existing potential and guide them toward their ambitious goals. While Nigeria possesses talented players, further development and strategic implementation are crucial for building a truly formidable squad.

